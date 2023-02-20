Proteas shift focus to semifinal qualification after being handed lifeline

Proteas captain Sune Luus said the team would not dwell too much on their disappointing six-wicket defeat to powerhouses Australia as she looked ahead to their final group game and semifinal qualification for the Women’s T20 World Cup this week.
Despite strong starts to their batting and bowling innings against the reigning world champions, SA could not get the win that would have kept their World Cup destiny in their own hands.
But with New Zealand unexpectedly beating Sri Lanka on Sunday evening, the Proteas will now qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Bangladesh on Tuesday.
After racing to 41 for no loss in the opening six overs, the hosts were pegged back by some disciplined Aussie bowling to reach a paltry 124-6 after Tasmin Brits top-scored for the hosts with 45 runs off 36 deliveries.
In reply, the Proteas shook the Aussie foundations by having them 40-3 in the seventh over, before Tahlia McGrath notched up a half-century, sharing 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Ash Gardner to lead their team to a six-wicket win with 23 deliveries to spare.
“We still have a game to play on Tuesday [against Bangladesh], and I think we’re very much focused on that. It’s our last game, so I think, we’re 100% going to leave everything on that field and give it our all,” Luus said.
Luus said the regular loss of wickets, some at crucial times in the contest, did not help their cause.
“I think that kind of broke the momentum for us, and we couldn’t really adjust after that and get to that big score we wanted to.
“I felt like they bowled a lot of very good lanes. They hit the wicket hard and even the spinners didn’t really give us much room or bowled it in the slots.
“It was some average batting and then some good bowling as well, but good to see them and how they went about the innings,” she said.
While commending her bowlers for the fast start in front of a boisterous St George’s Park crowd, Luus said it was a typical Aussie performance in terms of how they managed to dig themselves out of trouble.
“I guess that’s classic Australia. I think most teams can have them against the wall, then you have those stars coming in afterwards and getting that clinical performance.
On the atmosphere created by supporters at St George’s Park and the other coastal venues in Paarl and Cape Town, Luus was overwhelmed by the amount of support they received.
“It was amazing. I think I said at the first match, it was one of the first times I really got emotional at the anthem. I think just to have all the support in SA at the moment, everywhere we go, it’s been absolutely phenomenal, and I’m hoping it continues whether we play World Cups or not,” she said.
• Meanwhile, after their defeat to England, India will be looking to get back to winnings ways in their final group B clash against Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday.
After wins against Pakistan and West Indies to start their campaign, the Indians were pegged back by a spirited England outfit, who claimed a nail-biting 11-run victory on Saturday.
Ireland, who have yet to register a win in the tournament and are bottom of the group with three defeats, will be hoping to end their tournament on a high by claiming victory over one of the tournament favourites.
Should England and India emerge victorious from their final matches against Pakistan and Ireland respectively, they will end one and two in the group.
However, if Pakistan manages to upset the English and West Indies, they could sneak through ahead of India on net run rate.
Proteas shift focus to semifinal qualification after being handed lifeline
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
