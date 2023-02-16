“We only had one training session coming in here, so we did not have heaps of knowledge about the conditions, but based on today [Tuesday], there is something in it for everyone,” Wareham said.
Spin takes centre stage in top-of-table clash
All eyes on Australia and Sri Lanka at St George’s Park
Sports reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
Spin is likely to play a crucial role when Australia and Sri Lanka meet in a top-of-the-table T20 Women’s World Cup clash in Gqeberha on Thursday (3pm).
Both teams have underlined how important the turners will be in favourable conditions as the outcome of this match could decide who ultimately finishes top of Group A.
Separated only by net run rate after claiming victories in their opening two encounters in the group respectively, only one of them will keep their unbeaten record intact when they clash at St George’s Park.
Aussie legspinner Georgia Wareham, 23, who returned to the team after 15 months on the sidelines having recovered from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, claimed three wickets for 20 runs to restrict Bangladesh to 107/7 at the same venue on Tuesday evening.
In reply, the Aussies chased down the score with 10 balls to spare, thanks to captain Meg Lanning who narrowly missed out on a half-century, striking four boundaries on her way to an unbeaten 48, as their eight-wicket victory took them back to the summit of Group A.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
“We only had one training session coming in here, so we did not have heaps of knowledge about the conditions, but based on today [Tuesday], there is something in it for everyone,” Wareham said.
“There is a little bit of spin, which is really exciting for our group knowing that we have got some real quality spinners that turn the ball at a decent pace as well.
“We didn’t know too much about it coming in and especially being a night game, we didn’t get to train under lights the other night, so it was a little bit of a guessing game.
“But I think everyone did really well adapting to the conditions, and it paid off at the end there getting the win,” Wareham said.
“We just have to keep doing what we have been doing, sticking to our strengths.
“Our bowlers up front have been very good, and Darcie Brown has been really good in setting the tone.
“I think we also need to capitalise with the bat at the top,” she said.
“Midge [Alyssa Healy] has been doing really well, probably a bit unlucky a couple of times with how she went out, but the quality of our top order in our batting unit is up there.” .
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu said her team would not be intimidated by the number one women’s cricket team in the world.
The 33-year-old batting all-rounder said they would look to continue playing their positive brand of cricket.
Athapaththu says the team know what they are capable of and she backed their ability to execute their skills.
“We have played quite positively in the last two matches, so we have to try to continue that form in the next few games.
“The team is in good, positive mindsets, so hopefully we can play some good cricket tomorrow.
“We have a good batting line-up and they are in form at the moment, and the bowlers have been doing pretty well.
“We know Australia is one of the best teams in the world, but on the day the team playing the best cricket will win the game.
“So I don’t think about their ranking or the name of Australia, but I will try to play positive cricket and lead from the front,” she said.
Athapththu said conditions would also suit them well.
“I think conditions can be good for our side because I feel the wicket is a bit slow and has less bounce, which is good for us because we have good spinners.”
