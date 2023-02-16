Mlaba ready to play key role with the ball
Spin bowler urges cricket lovers to support SA in T20 World Cup clash against Australia in Gqeberha
By Amir Chetty - 16 February 2023
Momentum Proteas spin bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba hopes to play a significant role in their do-or-die clash against Australia when the sides meet in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The 22-year-old will be aiming to replicate the performance that saw her take three wickets for just 10 runs in a convincing victory over New Zealand in Paarl on Monday. ..
