India's aggression overwhelms West Indies at Newlands

There are three teams who have set themselves apart at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, with India joining Australia and England, by flexing their power — again — with a dominant win against the West Indies at Newlands on Wednesday.

The trio have delivered performances in the opening week of the tournament that has illustrated an aggressive style with the bat, which is set to transform the women’s game as it enters an intriguing era, where, thanks to the Women’s Premier League (WPL), players are set to earn lucrative paydays.

If the WPL along with the other big franchise tournaments for women in England and Australia is to capture the imagination of the public, it will need the players to perform in the manner that the ‘big three’ nations have started this World Cup.

Australia and England have picked up big wins by playing an attacking style, with the English even likening their way to the men’s team’s ‘Bazball’, quipping it should be called ‘Jonball’ in honour of coach Jon Lewis.