Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 World Cup

A member of the Bangladesh women's cricket squad has reported a spot-fixing approach at the Twenty20 World Cup in SA, the country's board said.
The player had reported the incident to the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit (ACU), Shafiul Alam Nadel, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board women's wing, told the Daily Star newspaper.
“Now, the rest will be dealt with by the ACU.
“We do not have jurisdiction over these matters as it will be looked into by ACU. But, yes, we are aware of it.”
Fox News Australia referred to an ESPNcricinfo report where a Dhaka-based outlet aired an audio recording claimed to feature a conversation between two Bangladesh cricketers, one in SA.
The report said all-rounder Lata Mondal was allegedly contacted by former Bangladesh international Shohely Akhter to spot-fix.
Mondal then alerted the national cricket board about the approach.
In the recording, the cricketer in Bangladesh is heard saying: “I am not forcing anything. You can play if you want.
“The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that.”
The player in SA replied: “No my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don’t tell me these things. I won’t be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please.”
It is not clear for which game the player was approached but Bangladesh have played pool matches against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on February 12 and against Australia in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
Spot-fixing refers to the manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.
The ICC and BCB were not immediately available for comment.
BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told cricket website ESPNcricinfo that the incident was “very sensitive”.
“Our players are aware of their dos and don'ts,” Chowdhury said.
“If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol.”
Bangladesh next play New Zealand in Cape Town on Friday and the tournament finishes on February 26. — Reuters, Fox News Australia, ESPNcricinfo
Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 World Cup
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
