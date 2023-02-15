Windies include uncapped Athanaze, Jordan in squad for SA Tests

West Indies have included uncapped Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan in a 15-man squad for their two-Test series in SA starting at the end of February.
Batter Athanaze is captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes while seam bowler Jordan plays for Barbados Pride.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) said both players have demonstrated good form in the first two rounds of the current four-day West Indies Championship.
They will replace batter Nkrumah Bonner and spinner Jomel Warrican, who were part of the squad that wrapped up a series win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Jayden Seales is unavailable after knee surgery, while Anderson Philiip is back in training but not yet match-fit.
Following the Tests, West Indies will play a white ball series against SA.
In Bulawayo, spinner Gudakesh Motie set a new benchmark for West Indies cricket with the best return from a Test spinner as he bowled his side to victory, and series success over Zimbabwe, by an innings and four runs in the second Test.
It was the best-ever Test match performance by a spinner for the West Indies as Motie took 13-99 in the match, surpassing a mark that had stood for seven decades.
The West Indies made sure of the win at Queens Sports Club inside three days after drawing last week's first Test, also played in Bulawayo.
The left-arm spinner returned figures of 7-37 as Zimbabwe, who won the toss and elected to bat, were skittled out for 115 in their first innings.
The West Indies replied with 292, adding two runs to their overnight score as they lost their last two wickets when play got under way belatedly on Tuesday because of a rain delay.
Motie returned to torment the home side and finished with 6-62 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 173 just after tea in their second innings, four runs short of forcing West Indies to bat again.
Only captain Craig Ervine, who scored 72, offered any resistance but when he was trapped lbw at the start of the last session, the Test was effectively over.
“I was very happy about it,” said Motie of his performance as he was named man of the series.
“I worked hard enough. I had a lot of practice and back in my country, the wickets are similar.” added the 27-year-old from Guyana, playing only his third Test.
Motie's 13-wicket haul bettered the previous best Test match return by a West Indian spinner of 11-152 from Sonny Ramadhin against England when they won at Lord's for the first time in 1950.
Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (v-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas. — Reuters
