Australia cruise to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

Australia captain Meg Lanning narrowly missed out on a half-century but easily carried her side to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Women’s T20 World Cup match at St George’s Park on Tuesday evening.
Lanning struck four boundaries on her way to 48 not out, sharing an unbeaten 33-run third-wicket partnership with Ashleigh Gardner (19 not out) as they eased home with 10 balls remaining.
Earlier, Bangladesh women’s captain Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front with the bat, scoring a valuable half-century to see her side finish on 107/7 in their 20 overs.
Chasing the paltry 108 for victory, the Australians lost Beth Mooney early for two runs, the right-hander caught in the slips by Fahima Khatun off the bowling of Marufa Akter.
Walking to the crease with just nine runs on the board, captain Lanning and Alyssa Healy then played sensibly to take them past 50 with some positive stroke play.
Healy made 37 off 36 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six before she finally lost her wicket to the bowling of Shorna Akhter, the catch taken by Joty to break the 69-run second-wicket partnership.
The pair took their side past 100 before Lanning struck a boundary to take them to within two runs of victory at the end the 18th over.
Earlier, Australia got off to a fast start, as Darcie Brown took two wickets in her first two overs, removing opener Shamima Sultana for a single, before bowling Murshida Khatun for seven runs.
Joty and Sobhana Mostary then steadied the ship to take their side to 34/2 at the end of the powerplay.
The duo added 31 for the third wicket, taking the total to 42 before Mostary (7) was out-caught by Alana King off the bowling of Georgia Wareham.
The women in green reached 53 at the halfway stage, with Joty and Shorna Akhter sharing in a 44-run fourth-wicket partnership.
The Bangladesh skipper brought up her half-century with a single to extra cover, but her joy was short-lived as wickets continued to tumble at the other end.
Wareham claimed two wickets in the 17th over, first rattling the stumps of Akhter (12) before Rumana Ahmed (4) suffered the same fate as Akhter, bowled by Wareham for her third wicket of the match, and Bangladesh had 90 at the end of the 17th over.
Joty added seven more runs to her total before she was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner, the catch completed by Lanning with the score on 99.
They managed to breach the 100-run mark in the penultimate over and then added seven runs in the final over.
Wareham finished with 3/20 in her four-over quota, while Darcie Brown claimed 2/23.
HeraldLIVE
Australia cruise to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
Captain Meg Lanning leads from front with 48 not out at St George’s
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Australia captain Meg Lanning narrowly missed out on a half-century but easily carried her side to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Women’s T20 World Cup match at St George’s Park on Tuesday evening.
Lanning struck four boundaries on her way to 48 not out, sharing an unbeaten 33-run third-wicket partnership with Ashleigh Gardner (19 not out) as they eased home with 10 balls remaining.
Earlier, Bangladesh women’s captain Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front with the bat, scoring a valuable half-century to see her side finish on 107/7 in their 20 overs.
Chasing the paltry 108 for victory, the Australians lost Beth Mooney early for two runs, the right-hander caught in the slips by Fahima Khatun off the bowling of Marufa Akter.
Walking to the crease with just nine runs on the board, captain Lanning and Alyssa Healy then played sensibly to take them past 50 with some positive stroke play.
Healy made 37 off 36 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six before she finally lost her wicket to the bowling of Shorna Akhter, the catch taken by Joty to break the 69-run second-wicket partnership.
The pair took their side past 100 before Lanning struck a boundary to take them to within two runs of victory at the end the 18th over.
Earlier, Australia got off to a fast start, as Darcie Brown took two wickets in her first two overs, removing opener Shamima Sultana for a single, before bowling Murshida Khatun for seven runs.
Joty and Sobhana Mostary then steadied the ship to take their side to 34/2 at the end of the powerplay.
The duo added 31 for the third wicket, taking the total to 42 before Mostary (7) was out-caught by Alana King off the bowling of Georgia Wareham.
The women in green reached 53 at the halfway stage, with Joty and Shorna Akhter sharing in a 44-run fourth-wicket partnership.
The Bangladesh skipper brought up her half-century with a single to extra cover, but her joy was short-lived as wickets continued to tumble at the other end.
Wareham claimed two wickets in the 17th over, first rattling the stumps of Akhter (12) before Rumana Ahmed (4) suffered the same fate as Akhter, bowled by Wareham for her third wicket of the match, and Bangladesh had 90 at the end of the 17th over.
Joty added seven more runs to her total before she was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner, the catch completed by Lanning with the score on 99.
They managed to breach the 100-run mark in the penultimate over and then added seven runs in the final over.
Wareham finished with 3/20 in her four-over quota, while Darcie Brown claimed 2/23.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Cricket