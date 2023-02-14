Australia arrived in Gqeberha with a skip in their step and ready to claim another scalp in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
Aussies up for scrap against Bangladesh at St George’s
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Australia arrived in Gqeberha with a skip in their step and ready to claim another scalp in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
Having swept the floor with New Zealand with a 97-run victory in their Saturday opener in Paarl, the Aussies will be hunting Bangladeshi blood when the sides clash at the famous old Test venue.
But Australia coach Shelley Nitschke knows how important it will be to remain grounded for what will be a rapid series of matches for her team over the next few days.
Nitschke’s team will be playing three games in the next five days starting on Tuesday.
“We’ve got a pretty tight turnaround between the next three games,” she said at the prematch presser on Monday.
“So I think it’s important that we make sure that we’re showing up and switching on every game.
“And then in between those games, making sure that we top up on our skills, but also take the time to rest and reset for the next one.”
Bangladesh have never been an easy opponent and ran Australia close in the 2022 ODI World Cup.
Nitschke knows they provide a real threat.
“Yeah, we certainly don’t take them lightly, and we know how skilful they are.
“I think they play a slightly different style to what we play and what we often get in Australian conditions.
“So, their slightly off-pace spin and skill with the ball is something that we’re very wary of.
“We know that they’re an improving team.
“They challenged us at the ODI World Cup, so we certainly will be making sure that we’re ticking all the boxes tomorrow night.”
Nitschke is impressed with how wicketkeeping all-rounder Alyssa Healey came back to score a half-century after a six-week layoff due to injury.
“It’s just a testament to the player she is and the professionalism of her through her recovery.
“And rehabilitation from that injury.
“But the way she struck the ball in the practice game against Ireland, I think, was excellent.
“She’s been playing well in the nets.
“And yeah, it’s really pleasing to see her out there again playing for Australia and scoring runs.
“So yeah, just a really good story and a great comeback for her.”
She said the team were looking forward to playing at St George’s Park.
“Yeah, it looks like a really nice facility.
“And it looks like a great oval to field on.
“So, looking forward to tomorrow night.
“I think we’re presented with some good conditions and a great facility again, which is really good to see.”
