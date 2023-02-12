Sunrisers crowned SA20 champions

Four crucial wickets by spinner Roelof van der Merwe and a half-century from Adam Rossington saw the Sunrisers EC crowned the inaugural Betway SA20 champions after beating the Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Van der Merwe claimed a match-winning four for 31, while Englishman Rossington clubbed four boundaries and five sixes on his way to 57 off 30 deliveries to set a run-chase on its way.
Chasing a modest 136 for victory, the Sunrisers lost opener Temba Bavuma for two before Rossington and Jordan Hermann came together to steady things for the men in orange.
The wicketkeeper-batsman raced to a brisk half-century taking his side to 76 through the power play.
The duo shared a partnership of 67 off just 31 balls for the second wicket before Hermann ran past a turning delivery by Adil Rashid and was stumped by Phil Salt for 22 with 78 runs on the board.
Rossington and skipper Aiden Markram continued to bat freely, taking their side to 103 at the halfway stage.
But Rossington then top-edged a delivery from speedster Anrich Nortjé with the catch completed by Salt to set the Sunrisers on 103-3.
They lost Markram (26) caught by Rilee Rossouw off Colin Ingram, Jordan Cox (7) out off the bowling of James Neesham and Tristan Stubbs (5) fell to Nortje to leave them sweating on 126-6 before Marco Jansen (13) remained calm to hit a four and then a maximum to take his side home with 22 balls to spare.
Earlier, a ruthless bowling display by the Eastern Cape outfit ensured their highveld opponents could not get a foothold in the match as they were bundled out for 135 in 19.3 overs.
Kusal Mendis raced to 21 at better than a run a ball for the Capitals before he was caught by Markram off Ottniel Baartman.
Van der Merwe stuck with the first ball of his spell, cleaning up Salt for eight runs.
The Sky Blues went to 56-2 after the power play, adding eight more runs before Sisanda Magala struck by removing left-hander Rossouw for 19, caught by Brydon Carse to end the seventh over.
Van der Merwe then rattled the wicket again, removing Theunis de Bruyn for 11, with the side on 66-4.
The Orange Army bowled tight lines and good lengths as they restricted the Capitals batsman, who only passed the 100-run mark at the end of the 14th over.
Markram picked up the wicket of Ingram (17), before Rossington caught Neesham (19) off Baartman to leave the Pretoria side reeling on 113-6 in the 17th over.
They lost their last four wickets for just 22 runs, Van der Merwe striking twice, removing Eathan Bosch (15), caught by Rossington again before he bowled Migael Pretorius for a duck to end the 18th over.
Magala grabbed a second wicket when Capitals skipper Wayne Parnell (8) was Rossington’s third catch of the innings before Jansen ended the innings by dismissing Adil Rashid (3), also caught behind.
The match was supposed to be played on Saturday but was postponed until Sunday after incessant rain in the days leading up to and on the match day.
SA20 Award Winners
Spirit of the Season: Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Rising Star: Eathan Bosch (Pretoria Capitals)
Batter of the Season: Jos Buttler (Paarl Royals)
Bowler of the Season: Roelof van der Merwe (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)
Player of the Season: Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)
