Ravi Shastri believes India can go all the way at Women’s T20 World Cup

India great Ravi Shastri was thrilled to see his country claim the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup last month and believes the victory could help propel the senior team to glory at the senior T20 World Cup.

While India's senior team have yet to taste success in seven editions of the Women's T20 World Cup, they came close when they fell to tournament hosts Australia in the final in 2020.

Shastri thinks India’s senior team, who meet Pakistan Women in their tournament opener at Newlands on Sunday (3pm), can match the exploits of their U-19 side in South Africa.

Two games are being played in Cape Town on Sunday with Bangladesh clashing against Sri Lanka in the later match (7pm).