Proteas Women star Chloe Tryon challenges batters to step up against NZ
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Proteas Women stalwart Chloe Tryon has challenged her fellow batters to step up with South Africa desperate to bounce back against New Zealand after their disheartening defeat to Sri Lanka in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener.
The World Cup on home soil started with an upset as the Proteas suffered a three-run defeat at Newlands on Friday night.
Tryon and her teammates play their second game of the tournament at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday night (7pm) against New Zealand, who also got their campaign under way with a defeat, losing by 97-runs to defending champions Australia.
While the all-rounder said her team should move on from the opening defeat , she feels the batters need to come to the party if South Africa are to progress to the next round.
Skipper Sune Luus was South Africa's highest scorer with 28 runs as the Proteas failed to chase the 129-run target.
“It was a difficult game to lose but I think as a group we try not to look into that too much,” Tryon said.
“We’ve been a quality side, playing good cricket and I think as a batting unit that one innings doesn’t define us.
“We just have to go back to doing the basics because I don’t feel as a batting unit we did the right things.
“There were no partnerships and no-one trying to put up their hands. I think it's just about making sure we do those basics right.
“Obviously, looking at the results, you want to see how the other teams are doing but I think if we play our brand of cricket and keep ticking our boxes we can come up with those wins.”
