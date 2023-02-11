However the Proteas didn’t stay composed. Bad running between the wickets and dreadful shot selection was a feature of the batting. Jaftha, lived on the edge throughout her stay at the crease and eventually tipped over it, when she was run out. “I will say the pressure did get to me. I was at fault. For next time, maybe just stay in your crease but also it's a quick signal at the end of the day.”
Proteas Women lack composure in World Cup opening defeat
Sports reporter
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Proteas wicketkeeper Sinalo Jaftha admitted that nerves played a part in the side’s ragged performance in the opening match of the T20 World Cup, leaving their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in grave jeopardy.
Sri Lanka shocked the host nation, beating them by three runs in front of a large crowd at Newlands on Friday night, successfully defending a minuscule total of 129.
“Nerves got in the way up front,” said Jaftha, who scored 15, before she was run out as South Africa’s batting fell apart.
The inability to manage the understandable tension of an opening match in a home World Cup manifested itself in poor execution with the ball, errors in the field and a badly managed run chase.
Sri Lanka too struggled with the occasion but through skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who made 68 and the 17-year-old Vishmi Gunaratne, who scored 35, produced the crucial partnership which ultimately won their side the match. They shared a stand of 86 for the second wicket, and dominated South Africa’s much-vaunted attack for a period particularly after the mid-innings drinks break when they increased the intensity.
“We can't run away from the fact that there are going to be pressure situations. It is a World Cup and I mean with T20 cricket the margin of error is so slim and what we're focusing on most is just being present. I think that's what we lacked. We were focused on more of the outcome instead of actually facing that ball and being present in the moment.”
Sri Lanka were able to take wickets regularly, but the fact that they didn’t set South Africa a huge target, kept the home team interested.
