Proteas Women aim to inspire new generation, Luus says

Stand-in Proteas Women captain Suné Luus is likely to feel the weight of expectation as she leads her side into the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil on Friday.
The host nation start the almost three-week tournament with a clash against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Friday (7.30pm) and Luus will be feeling the added pressure of once again having to fill the shoes of regular skipper Dané van Niekerk.
Luus was given the role after Van Niekerk picked up an ankle injury which ruled her out of the 50-over World Cup last year, and she has continued in that position after Van Niekerk was not chosen for this tournament because of fitness issues.
Luus said captaincy was an aspect of the game where one never stopped learning.
“It is always difficult being a stand-in captain, you always [feel like you are] one foot in, one foot out.
“Growing up, I was always a leader at some stage, in whatever team I played in, so I think those leadership qualities came naturally to me and it is a role I would like to grow into.
“Every game you play, you grow into the role [a little more] and the older I get, I think the more I understand what needs to be done,” she said.
Luus sees herself as a “calm and collected” leader, attributes she believes a team needs in difficult situations.
“Some people might say I am too calm or chilled. But in difficult times, that is what a team needs.
“You don’t want someone who is also a bit frantic and does not know what is happening.
“I think bringing calm to the team is vital when things are not going well,” she said.
Speaking at a hybrid media conference ahead of the clash, Luus said apart from their responsibilities on the field, another job they had was to inspire a generation of young women in the country.
“It is quite massive and I don’t think we realise what we have achieved without playing a game.
“I think it will be awesome to see everyone coming out [and supporting the team], and I think apart from being successful and winning games, there is a responsibility of inspiring a nation and young girls to get out of their comfort zones and imagine a career where they can do anything,” Luus said on Thursday.
Luus believes e opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Tasmin Brits will be key to their success when they take on Sri Lanka.
She says they have the capabilities to take the powerplay away from any bowling attack.
“They compliment each other quite well and when one is going, the other one is consolidating, so I think it will be an exciting opening pair for us and they have the ability to take the powerplay to where we want to be and reach those 40s and 50s,” she said.
Looking at where the Lankans’ biggest threats will lie, Luus said: “We know they are a subcontinent team, they will throw a lot of spin overs at us, so we need to be prepared for that.
“They are a well-balanced side with some strong hitters and some players just knocking it around and taking the ones and twos.
“So I think it will be a well-balanced game and one where we will need to be at our best,” she said.
