Proteas Women ready to take on the world, De Klerk says

Proteas Women’s all-rounder Nadine de Klerk believes their play had positive aspects despite the team slipping to a 17-run defeat to England in their first ICC Women’s World Cup warm-up match on Monday.
Coming off the back of a momentous tri-series win over India and the West Indies in East London, the women in green and gold will have one more encounter to ensure they are all set for their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on Friday.
After winning the toss and choosing to field first, the home side found the going tough as half-centuries by opener Sophia Dunkley (59), Alice Capsey (61), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (51) helped the visitors post a formidable 246/7 in their allotted overs.
In reply, half-centuries by De Klerk and vice-captain Chloe Tryon were the only innings of substance as they lost nine wickets to finish their 20 overs on 229.
Speaking after the match, De Klerk said they were raring to go for that first match against the subcontinental side.
“I think they are going to be pretty similar to what we faced against India in East London — we know they are going to throw a lot of spinners at us.
“We have had a lot of prep with our spinners playing India and the West Indies in coastal conditions, so I think we have to take confidence from this game.
“I know it was a bit different, but we need to be confident out there, we need to back ourselves. I think there are a few players who have been in really good touch in the last couple of games.
“We have to take that confidence into the game, and really back ourselves regardless of the opponent we are getting,” De Klerk said.
The right-handed batter felt they had some good preparation coming into the tournament and it was now just a matter of execution once that first encounter gets under way in Cape Town on Friday.
“We come from East London where it was quite tough to score runs, and to beat India in those conditions in a final.
“It just shows the depth of this team and what we are of doing.
“Again today [Monday], almost chasing 250, it is really special, so I do think it will give us a lot of confidence going into that first game, and also when we face Australia and New Zealand as well,” she said.
