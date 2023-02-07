×

Cricket

Phalaborwa Express urges Sunrisers on

Bowling coach Steyn calls for renewed focus from men in orange as potential SA20 glory beckons

07 February 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

With just two matches standing between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and potential Betway SA20 glory, bowling coach Dale Steyn has urged them to remain focused on the task ahead. 

The Eastern Cape side was the third team to gain a place in the final four but cannot rest on their laurels as they aim to go all the way in the inaugural edition of the tournament. ..

