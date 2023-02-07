Phalaborwa Express urges Sunrisers on
Bowling coach Steyn calls for renewed focus from men in orange as potential SA20 glory beckons
With just two matches standing between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and potential Betway SA20 glory, bowling coach Dale Steyn has urged them to remain focused on the task ahead.
The Eastern Cape side was the third team to gain a place in the final four but cannot rest on their laurels as they aim to go all the way in the inaugural edition of the tournament. ..
Phalaborwa Express urges Sunrisers on
Bowling coach Steyn calls for renewed focus from men in orange as potential SA20 glory beckons
Sports reporter
With just two matches standing between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and potential Betway SA20 glory, bowling coach Dale Steyn has urged them to remain focused on the task ahead.
The Eastern Cape side was the third team to gain a place in the final four but cannot rest on their laurels as they aim to go all the way in the inaugural edition of the tournament. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket