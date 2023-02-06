×

Cricket

Sunrisers face nervy wait for SA20 semifinal opponents

Much hinges on Capitals vs Royals showdown, with Super Giants standing outside chance of qualifying

06 February 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

They may have qualified for the final four of the Betway SA20 but the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s fixture between the Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals to determine their final log position.

A resurgent Joburg Super Kings secured their spot in the last four with a comfortable 24-run victory over the Sunrisers in tricky batting conditions...

