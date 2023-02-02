×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

England bounce back in Kimberley

SA’s fate, as far as automatic qualification for World Cup is concerned, is no longer in their own hands

02 February 2023
Stuart Hess
Sports reporter

Now it better not rain when the Netherlands arrive here for two ODIs at the end of March.

Also New Zealand need to do the Proteas a favour against Sri Lanka next month. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read