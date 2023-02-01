Experienced Proteas middle-order batsman David Miller believes lanky all-rounder Marco Jansen has all the hallmarks of becoming a major contributor with both bat and ball for the national team.
The left-arm quick, who was recently named as the International Cricket Council’s emerging men’s cricketer of the year, clubbed 32 in an unbeaten 65-run partnership with Miller to help SA secure a comfortable five-wicket victory over England in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
Coming in with the score at 282/5 after the loss of Aiden Markram, Jansen hit a 29-ball 32 as Miller brought up yet another one-day international half-century to wrap up the series 2-0 with a match to play.
Miller said it was the first time the pair had batted together and that he hoped they would have many more opportunities.
“It was really nice to just get that bond together,” he told a media conference ahead of Wednesday’s final ODI.
“We have got on very well off the field and I think he has got a lot to offer — he is still young and is a great talent with both bat and ball.
“It was nice being in the middle with him, chatting through a few scenarios and situations, and when the pressure is on like that, to see him come through the way he did was pretty pleasing to see.
“He has long levers, he is like five metres tall.
“That helps his swing — he hits the ball really cleanly, and anyone who can do that has an advantage over the opposition already.
“I think for him it is about trying to work out a game plan, as time goes on in international cricket.
“But like I said, he is a huge talent, and he has a lot going for him, so as he plays and gets more experience, those things will fall into place for him,” Miller said.
The third and final ODI starts in Kimberley in the Northern Cape at 1pm on Wednesday.
Jansen a huge talent with bat and ball — Miller
Image: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES
