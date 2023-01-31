Australia's Warner fears for future of Test cricket

Australia opener David Warner has expressed concern for the future of Test cricket, with emerging players focusing on “short-term” interests as lucrative T20 leagues proliferate globally.
Warner, who has played 101 tests and more than 200 limited-overs internationals, said he had tried to impress upon younger teammates, including Sydney Thunder talent Oliver Davies, the importance of the longest format.
“I was speaking to (Davies) the other day. He likes playing white-ball cricket, I can't see him playing red-ball cricket any time soon,” Warner told reporters.
“If he wants to put his mind to it, he can definitely play.
“But I've got a little bit of sacredness about what's going to happen in the next five to 10 years, where cricket is actually heading.
“I'd love for guys coming through to play red-ball cricket and play Test cricket because that's the legacy that you should want to leave behind.”
A number of top Australian cricketers have carved out lucrative careers on the global T20 circuit without playing tests, including Tim David, Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis.
Warner suggested they were the exception and that most players would be better off boosting their value in Test cricket.
“There's only been a small minority of people who have been able to do that and have a long career (without tests),” said the 36-year-old.
“Guys see the short term at the moment with all the leagues and stuff around.
“The best way to get value for your currency is actually making a name for yourself.”
Meanwhile, Australia run machine Steve Smith clinched his fourth Allan Border Medal on Monday, becoming only the third player, after Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, to achieve the feat.
Smith polled 171 votes, while nearest rival Travis Head managed 144, to claim Australian cricket's greatest individual honour which he had previously won in 2015, 2018 and 2021.
Former captain Smith racked up 1,524 runs, which included four hundreds, during the voting period and was crucial to Australia's rise to number one in the Test rankings.
Such was his domination in the two other formats that it did not matter in the end that Smith did not poll a single vote in the T20 Internationals.
Smith will be one of Australia's key figures as they embark on a four-Test tour in India where they hope to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship.
The 33-year-old has been in strong form in 50-overs cricket too and famously quipped “I'm back, baby” during an ODI against England in November after a successful technique tweak.
He, however, lost the men's ODI player of the year award to Warner on countback, while Marcus Stoinis won the T20 honours ahead of Josh Hazlewood.
Opener Usman Khawaja claimed the Shane Warne award for the men's Test player of the year after a prolific 12 months during which he scored 1,020 at an average of 78.46.
Beth Mooney won her second Belinda Clark Award to be crowned Australia's best women's cricketer after delivering consistently across all three formats. -- Reuters
Australia's Warner fears for future of Test cricket
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Australia opener David Warner has expressed concern for the future of Test cricket, with emerging players focusing on “short-term” interests as lucrative T20 leagues proliferate globally.
Warner, who has played 101 tests and more than 200 limited-overs internationals, said he had tried to impress upon younger teammates, including Sydney Thunder talent Oliver Davies, the importance of the longest format.
“I was speaking to (Davies) the other day. He likes playing white-ball cricket, I can't see him playing red-ball cricket any time soon,” Warner told reporters.
“If he wants to put his mind to it, he can definitely play.
“But I've got a little bit of sacredness about what's going to happen in the next five to 10 years, where cricket is actually heading.
“I'd love for guys coming through to play red-ball cricket and play Test cricket because that's the legacy that you should want to leave behind.”
A number of top Australian cricketers have carved out lucrative careers on the global T20 circuit without playing tests, including Tim David, Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis.
Warner suggested they were the exception and that most players would be better off boosting their value in Test cricket.
“There's only been a small minority of people who have been able to do that and have a long career (without tests),” said the 36-year-old.
“Guys see the short term at the moment with all the leagues and stuff around.
“The best way to get value for your currency is actually making a name for yourself.”
Meanwhile, Australia run machine Steve Smith clinched his fourth Allan Border Medal on Monday, becoming only the third player, after Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, to achieve the feat.
Smith polled 171 votes, while nearest rival Travis Head managed 144, to claim Australian cricket's greatest individual honour which he had previously won in 2015, 2018 and 2021.
Former captain Smith racked up 1,524 runs, which included four hundreds, during the voting period and was crucial to Australia's rise to number one in the Test rankings.
Such was his domination in the two other formats that it did not matter in the end that Smith did not poll a single vote in the T20 Internationals.
Smith will be one of Australia's key figures as they embark on a four-Test tour in India where they hope to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship.
The 33-year-old has been in strong form in 50-overs cricket too and famously quipped “I'm back, baby” during an ODI against England in November after a successful technique tweak.
He, however, lost the men's ODI player of the year award to Warner on countback, while Marcus Stoinis won the T20 honours ahead of Josh Hazlewood.
Opener Usman Khawaja claimed the Shane Warne award for the men's Test player of the year after a prolific 12 months during which he scored 1,020 at an average of 78.46.
Beth Mooney won her second Belinda Clark Award to be crowned Australia's best women's cricketer after delivering consistently across all three formats. -- Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer