India clinch six-wicket win over NZ to level series

India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand set up a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow to level the series at 1-1.
After a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.
Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.
New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.
Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.
“I always believed we will finish the game,” said India all-rounder Pandya. “It went quite deep, but that is how it is. In these kinds of games, it is important to not panic. Rather than taking risks, we rotated the strike. Having said that, this is a shocker of a pitch.
“We need to make sure we have better pitches. Even 120 would have been a winning total here. We kept to our plans, we made sure they would not rotate the strike, and the wickets kept falling. Dew didn't play much of a role because if you see they were able to spin the ball more than us. It was a shocker of a wicket. The ball was flying for even the fast bowlers.”
“It was a great game of cricket,” said NZ's Mitchell Santner. “We bowled well and got really close, another 10-15 runs would have helped. With the bounce out there, it looked quite challenging. When you are batting, you are not too sure what a good score is. We were looking at 140-160 when 120 would have been a good score.”
The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. — Reuters
India clinch six-wicket win over NZ to level series
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand set up a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow to level the series at 1-1.
After a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.
Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.
New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.
Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.
“I always believed we will finish the game,” said India all-rounder Pandya. “It went quite deep, but that is how it is. In these kinds of games, it is important to not panic. Rather than taking risks, we rotated the strike. Having said that, this is a shocker of a pitch.
“We need to make sure we have better pitches. Even 120 would have been a winning total here. We kept to our plans, we made sure they would not rotate the strike, and the wickets kept falling. Dew didn't play much of a role because if you see they were able to spin the ball more than us. It was a shocker of a wicket. The ball was flying for even the fast bowlers.”
“It was a great game of cricket,” said NZ's Mitchell Santner. “We bowled well and got really close, another 10-15 runs would have helped. With the bounce out there, it looked quite challenging. When you are batting, you are not too sure what a good score is. We were looking at 140-160 when 120 would have been a good score.”
The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer