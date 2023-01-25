Sunrisers still in good position to make playoffs, Smuts says
There are small margins between winning and losing, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter Jon-Jon Smuts believes that minor improvements will see them come back stronger when the Betway SA20 League returns next month.
Smuts was speaking to the media after their disheartening five-wicket loss to the Paarl Royals at St George’s Park on Tuesday where he starred with the bat, scoring 65 runs off 49 deliveries to help his side post 130/7 in testing conditions in Gqeberha...
