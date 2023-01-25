×

Cricket

Sunrisers still in good position to make playoffs, Smuts says

25 January 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

There are small margins between winning and losing, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter Jon-Jon Smuts believes that minor improvements will see them come back stronger when the Betway SA20 League returns next month.

Smuts was speaking to the media after their disheartening five-wicket loss to the Paarl Royals at St George’s Park on Tuesday where he starred with the bat, scoring 65 runs off 49 deliveries to help his side post 130/7 in testing conditions in Gqeberha...

