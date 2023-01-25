Faf (and SA20) on fire as Super Kings hammer Super Giants

Over to you Proteas and England.

South Africans have been sated by the Betway SA20. Its noise, its colour and its vibe. A one-day series? Fifty-over cricket? In Bloemfontein?

The change in the mood around the sport in this country has been stark with the Wanderers offering another rowdy — and shrill — example thereof on Tuesday.

Not so long ago, an England vs South Africa ODI series held prime time status on the summer calendar. It’s still an important series for the Proteas given the implications for World Cup qualification, but the past few weeks have shocked many observers inside the sport, including those running the tournament who were concerned about how South Africans would take to this new thing.