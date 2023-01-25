Faf (and SA20) on fire as Super Kings hammer Super Giants
Over to you Proteas and England.
South Africans have been sated by the Betway SA20. Its noise, its colour and its vibe. A one-day series? Fifty-over cricket? In Bloemfontein?
The change in the mood around the sport in this country has been stark with the Wanderers offering another rowdy — and shrill — example thereof on Tuesday.
Not so long ago, an England vs South Africa ODI series held prime time status on the summer calendar. It’s still an important series for the Proteas given the implications for World Cup qualification, but the past few weeks have shocked many observers inside the sport, including those running the tournament who were concerned about how South Africans would take to this new thing.
The Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants served up a super feast of a game Tuesday night. More than 300 runs were scored, a seventh spectator added his name to the list of those who can share in R2m after the tournament and the home team won. But that last part was almost incidental.
Faf du Plessis, who has spoken so glowingly about why this tournament was needed, played an innings his team so desperately needed to keep them well in the hunt for a semifinal spot. He also sent the competition into its weeklong break with an innings for everyone to pore over in the interval.
It was virtually a lone hand, because what assistance he got from opening partner Reeza Hendricks was scratchy. It will worry Hendricks, who’s not been at his best, and the Proteas, who he joins later this week, that his form has gone missing.
So Du Plessis took it upon himself. He smashed Jason Holder for 19 runs — two of those sixes — to change the momentum of the run chase in the 12th over. Until then the Super Kings openers had struggled to assert themselves.
Hendricks middled just one shot early- a stunning strike off the back foot over cover against Keshav Maharaj — and battled to 29 off 40 balls. Then he rode the Faf wave, clattering a couple of boundaries off Simon Harmer in an over that decisively turned the match the home team’s way.
Du Plessis by that stage was firmly in control, regardless of what or where the Giants bowlers delivered the ball he was in position to hammer it to and over the boundary.
It was a dominant display, the kind of performance that will create memories and inspire the many young fans who came through the gates.
Du Plessis finished on 113 — hitting eight fours and eight sixes — guiding the Super Kings to an emphatic eight-wicket win.
Whatever money spectators paid to come into the Wanderers was worth it. The SA20, which has a 10-year broadcast deal, is here to stay and if the first two weeks are anything to go by, South Africans already can’t get enough of it.