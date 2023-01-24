After winning the toss and opting to field, MI Cape Town should have enjoyed immediate success. They opened with the left-arm spin of George Linde who lulled Kusal Mendis into a false stroke off the second delivery of the game.
The Sri Lankan opener picked out Rashid Khan at short extra cover but he survived as the Afghan juggled the easy chance before grassing it.
Six balls later, Kusal’s opening partner Jacks saw his lofted shot to long leg off Kagiso Rabada put down by Rassie van der Dussen, who also had a couple of grabs before canning it.
Kusal and Jacks were on 0 and 1 respectively when those incidents occurred and the duo went on to take full advantage of the let offs.
Linde, Rabada, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran all suffered under the onslaught of the attack as the opening pair helped themselves to 84 runs in the power play.
Rashid entered the attack for the seventh over and promptly dismissed Mendis (29), eventually caught by Linde who fielded a flick back from Ryan Rickelton before he stepped over the rope.
Jacks departed the scene for a well-struck 62 off only 27 balls in the next over. He edged an Odean Smith delivery through to wicketkeeper Grant Roelofsen but not before crashing five fours and as many sixes.
Rashid claimed another two wickets in the middle of the innings to finish with 3/16 in his four overs, which helped peg back the Capitals until Theunis de Bruyn (36) and Jimmy Neesham (22 not out) finished the innings off smartly.
Archer also claimed three wickets but his scalps came at a cost of 37 runs.
HeraldLIVE
Will Jacks half-century helps Pretoria Capitals beat MI Cape Town
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Englishman Will Jacks bludgeoned a quick half-century as Pretoria Capitals claimed a 52-run victory over MI Cape Town in their SA20 fixture at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday evening.
Chasing 183 for victory, the home side looked in the fight through the halfway stage but increasing pressure from the Capital bowlers saw them stumble to 130 in 18.1 overs.
Young Dewald Brevis produced a brave performance in scoring 46 in 30 deliveries with four fours and three sixes before falling victim to Anrich Nortjé, who finished with 3/22.
Sam Curran added 22 while Rassie van der Dussen managed 24 but there were just too few meaningful partnerships for them to make a real go of it.
Wayne Parnell also bowled beautifully to collect 3/14 as the log leaders consolidated their position with the bonus point win.
After winning the toss and opting to field, MI Cape Town should have enjoyed immediate success. They opened with the left-arm spin of George Linde who lulled Kusal Mendis into a false stroke off the second delivery of the game.
The Sri Lankan opener picked out Rashid Khan at short extra cover but he survived as the Afghan juggled the easy chance before grassing it.
Six balls later, Kusal’s opening partner Jacks saw his lofted shot to long leg off Kagiso Rabada put down by Rassie van der Dussen, who also had a couple of grabs before canning it.
Kusal and Jacks were on 0 and 1 respectively when those incidents occurred and the duo went on to take full advantage of the let offs.
Linde, Rabada, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran all suffered under the onslaught of the attack as the opening pair helped themselves to 84 runs in the power play.
Rashid entered the attack for the seventh over and promptly dismissed Mendis (29), eventually caught by Linde who fielded a flick back from Ryan Rickelton before he stepped over the rope.
Jacks departed the scene for a well-struck 62 off only 27 balls in the next over. He edged an Odean Smith delivery through to wicketkeeper Grant Roelofsen but not before crashing five fours and as many sixes.
Rashid claimed another two wickets in the middle of the innings to finish with 3/16 in his four overs, which helped peg back the Capitals until Theunis de Bruyn (36) and Jimmy Neesham (22 not out) finished the innings off smartly.
Archer also claimed three wickets but his scalps came at a cost of 37 runs.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer