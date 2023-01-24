×

Cricket

Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief

By Reuters - 24 January 2023
Former Pakistan and SA coach Mickey Arthur
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ex-SA and Warriors coach Mickey Arthur is set to return as Pakistan's head coach, the chairman of the country's cricket board Najam Sethi said.

According to media reports, former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has decided against extending his coaching contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Sethi is keen to bring back Arthur.

“I am personally in negotiations with Mickey and we have resolved 90 percent of issues,” Sethi said.

“Hopefully, we will very soon share the news that Mickey will be joining us.”

“I'd like him to build his own team of coaches once he is here.”

Former SA, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of the Pakistan team between 2016 and 2019 when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the top-ranked T20 team in the world.

The Johannesburg-born 54-year-old currently has a long-term contract with Derbyshire.

Sethi also appointed former batsman Haroon Rasheed as the chief selector, replacing former all-rounder Shahid Afridi who held the post on an interim basis. — Reuters

 

Most Read