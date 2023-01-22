Jon-Jon Smuts took the final wicket, dismissing Sri Lankan Akila Dananjaya to dismiss the Super Giants inside 15 overs.
That effort also secured the bonus point as the Sunrisers moved back to second place.
Earlier, openers Rossington and Hermann struck the tournament’s highest first-wicket partnership, taking their side to 101 before confusion in the middle saw the right-hander sharply run out for a well played 72.
Hermann hit nine boundaries and a maximum, scoring 59 off 44 balls while sharing 68 with Markram to take the home side past 150.
Hermann, who looked to accelerate, was smartly caught on the boundary. The catch was initially pouched by Jason Holder, who popped the ball back in play before falling over the ropes, with Heinrich Klaasen completing the catch.
Despite a half-hour rain delay, Markram (44) and Stubbs (27) then carried the Sunrisers to their highest total in the competition, sharing an unbeaten 41.
Superb Sunrisers thump Super Giants
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Six wickets from the evergreen Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe saw his side crush Durban's Super Giants by 124 runs in their Betway SA20 clash at St George’s Park on Sunday evening.
Van der Merwe rolled back the years with his exuberant celebrations, as he struck down six of the Giants' batsmen for just 20 runs in his four overs.
Earlier Adam Rossington smashed a sensational 72 runs off 30 deliveries including 10 boundaries and four sixes to help his side to an above-average 210 for two wickets in their 20 overs.
Chasing 211 for victory, the Durban side got off to a disastrous start, losing the wicket of Matthew Breetzke early on, bowled by Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram for three.
Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Mayers then took their side to 34 in the final over of the power play before the right-handed South African was superbly caught by Sisanda Magala in the slips for 29. His low dive to the left at short third man earned Marco Jansen a wicket to end the power play on 35 for 2.
Van der Merwe then tormented the Super Giants' batting line-up, taking six of the next eight wickets.
He dismissed Heinrich Klaassen (1), Quinton de Kock (0), and Jason Holder (7) as they slumped to 50 runs with half their side back in the dugout.
Kyle Mayers fell next for a laboured 11 to hand Van der Merwe his fourth before Keemo Paul (7) was out for seven, caught by Jordan Hermann off Mason Crane.
The 37-year-old orthodox spinner struck two more times, disturbing the wickets of Dwaine Pretorius (3) and Prenelan Subrayen (4) to complete his six-for and the best figures in the tournament.
Jon-Jon Smuts took the final wicket, dismissing Sri Lankan Akila Dananjaya to dismiss the Super Giants inside 15 overs.
That effort also secured the bonus point as the Sunrisers moved back to second place.
Earlier, openers Rossington and Hermann struck the tournament’s highest first-wicket partnership, taking their side to 101 before confusion in the middle saw the right-hander sharply run out for a well played 72.
Hermann hit nine boundaries and a maximum, scoring 59 off 44 balls while sharing 68 with Markram to take the home side past 150.
Hermann, who looked to accelerate, was smartly caught on the boundary. The catch was initially pouched by Jason Holder, who popped the ball back in play before falling over the ropes, with Heinrich Klaasen completing the catch.
Despite a half-hour rain delay, Markram (44) and Stubbs (27) then carried the Sunrisers to their highest total in the competition, sharing an unbeaten 41.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Cricket