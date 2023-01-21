Du Plooy carries Super Kings to victory over Sunrisers

A brisk, unbeaten 47 by Joburg Super Kings batsman Leus du Plooy was enough to see his side to a nervy five-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their SA20 fixture at a heaving St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday evening.
Chasing 128 for victory, the Super Kings snuck in with two balls to spare and in the process disappoint a sell-out home crowd.
Explosive middle-order batsman Du Plooy hit six boundaries to achieve his score off 40 deliveries, as he shared an unbeaten 28-run sixth wicket with Romario Shepherd after skipper Faf du Plessis and Neil Brand made 45 runs for the second wicket earlier in the piece.
The Sunrisers were tasked with setting a total for the first time in six matches after losing the toss, and it was tough going for the home side as were rolled 127 in 18.4 overs. Not facing those final eight deliveries would come back to bite the Eastern Cape side.
A breezy 40 from Adam Rossington at the top of the order and a 40-run seventh-wicket partnership between Jon-Jon Smuts and James Fuller were the mainstays of the Sunrisers' effort.
Gerald Coetzee dismissed Jordan Hermann (3) and Sarel Erwee (0) was run out before Markram fell for five runs off Romario Shepherd to leave his side on 45 for three, thanks to some aggressive batting by Rossington upfront.
The burly right-hander struck four fours and two sixes on his way to a 31-ball 40 before wicketkeeper Ferreira caught him off Phangiso.
Phangiso took two more wickets, that of Warriors duo Tristan Stubbs (4) and Marco Jansen (6) as the hosts were left reeling on 62-6 inside 10 overs.
The men in orange lost their last four wickets for 65 runs as Smuts (22) and Fuller (27) combined to share 40 runs for the seventh wicket before Phangiso and Coetzee wrapped up the tail to finish with figures of 4-20 and 4-24.
In pursuit of their target, the Super Kings lost Reeza Hendricks for six runs before skipper Faf du Plessis and Neil Brand took their side past 50 in the ninth over.
Brand was bowled by Roelof van der Merwe for 16, before Du Plessis, struck four boundaries on his way to 37 before he fell victim to Jon-Jon Smuts, with his side on 80 in the 13th over.
Du Plooy steadied the ship for the Johannesburg side as two more wickets, that of Sibonelo Makhanya (1) and Donavon Ferreira (4) fell and took his side into the final over with eight runs needed to win.
Right-arm quick Sisanda Magala conceded just two off the first three deliveries before du Plooy struck a boundary off of a no-ball as the Super Kings came out the narrow winners.
Van der Merwe ended with 2-26 from four overs, while Magala and Smuts finished with 1-29 and 1-8 respectively.
