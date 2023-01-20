Young Sunrisers star shines in SA20 debut

Having experienced domestic and international stars to feed off will be a major boost for his development as a cricketer, Sunrisers Eastern Cape wild card Jordan Hermann said.
The 22-year-old left-hander got his first taste of Betway SA20 action this week, top-scoring for the Eastern Cape outfit as they claimed a third win in four days, this time against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Thursday.
Having been put in to bat, the home side found the going tough and they finished on 127/7 in 20 overs.
In reply, Hermann clubbed 43 runs off 39 balls including three fours and two sixes, sharing in a 57-run stand with skipper Aiden Markram before an unbeaten 38 between Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs saw the men in orange claim a five-wicket victory with 10 balls to spare.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hermann said he was already looking forward to returning home to play in front of a spirited St George’s Park crowd when they host the Joburg Super Kings on Saturday at 5.30pm before welcoming the Durban Super Giants 24 hours later.
“I think this tournament is amazing. The exposure we have, with overseas players coming in, their knowledge and how they pass it on to us is really refreshing,” he said.
“It is nice speaking to people with different mindsets and views about cricket, living in different countries, so I have enjoyed it a lot, especially in the team we have.
“There is a good combination of domestic and international experience.
“For me it has been the best set-up I have been involved in; very refreshing, exciting and motivating to be a part of [the competition].”
The Warriors man, who had to miss the opening three matches as he recovered from injury, did not disappoint when given the chance as he showed glimpses of the exciting brand of cricket he looks to play.
“It was obviously a bit tough, sitting on the sidelines can be pretty difficult mentally, because you cannot engage in team activities, training, but I am just grateful to be out of that stage and be able to contribute to the team as best I can,” he said after the match.
This was not the first time Hermann had taken a liking to the Boland Park surface, having scored 187 not out against the Paarl Rocks during the CSA Four-Day Franchise Series earlier in 2023, a match the Warriors went on to win after chasing down 370 in the fourth innings.
The young striker did not look intimidated by the big names in the opposition dugout, as was evident in the free-flowing nature in which he batted.
Asked in particular about the two sixes, struck over extra cover and backward point of Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi, Hermann said he didn’t have much time to think about the star names he was facing.
“I don’t think there is much time to be caught up in all that.
“I just tried to score as much runs as possible, try to access areas I feel are working on the day and based on how conditions are playing,” he said.
With such a tight schedule of matches, Hermann said, strength and conditioning, as well as squad rotation, could be key factors in getting the best out of the Sunrisers squad as the tournament moves past the halfway mark.
“It is a bit taxing on the body, so you want to have a strong aerobic base, good strength.
“You don’t want to pick up niggles halfway through the tournament because it’s a big red flag and can halt momentum.
“For me it is important to have that base, not enjoy the holidays too much, especially with the timing of the tournament.
“In terms of squad rotation, you don’t want to be too predictable in a tournament like this and luckily we have all our bases covered, so we can rotate when needed, which is critically important as you can have certain plans for certain players who we may face.”
Young Sunrisers star shines in SA20 debut
Left-hander eager to play in front of spirited St George’s Park crowd when they host Joburg Super Kings on Saturday
Sports reporter
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SA20
