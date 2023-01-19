Regular skipper Van Niekerk, 29, missed out on eligibility for selection after an unsuccessful bid to meet the national benchmark standards in the physical battery assessment.
“Dane is not out of contention for the World Cup, she is still part of our plans for the World Cup,” Moreeng said.
“The fitness requirements are fair to everyone. Every player knows what the benchmark is and what to do to get to that.
“She is a quality cricketer and a great leader; we would be blessed to have her in the series.
“However, we have a dynamic squad and need to deal with what we have and focus on building towards the World Cup.
“She is given the support and is working with the medical staff to make sure she gets the required fitness targets to make her available for the World Cup,” he said.
Moreeng also explained the inclusion of two uncapped players to his 17-player squad for the series, Badgers all-rounder Annerie Dercksen and Titans and SA Emerging wicketkeeper Tebogo Macheke.
“Both players have been part of our recent national training camps and have been working hard,” he said.
“We saw the improvement in them in our intra-squad and domestic matches.
“Machete is doing very well as the backup keeper and Dercksen is a very explosive player.
“It will be exciting to see how they will go in the tri-series once they have been given the opportunity to show us what they can do in our preparation going to the World Cup.
“They might earn themselves a spot in the World Cup squad if they prove themselves once more.
“We are looking forward to their involvement and how we can maximise the opportunity of them being in the squad.
“It’s a great occasion for them to come up against two strongholds in India and the West Indies, which will really test their resilience,” he said.
The Proteas play India in the series opener on Thursday (7pm).
Tickets for the matches at Buffalo Park are R40 (adults) and R20 (scholars/pensioners/students).
Van Niekerk still in World Cup plans — Moreeng
Regular skipper working with medical staff to achieve required fitness targets
Proteas Women head coach Hilton Moreeng maintains Dane van Niekerk is not out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup plans despite the all-rounder not being named in a 17-player squad to face India and the West Indies in a Triangular T20 Series starting in East London on Thursday.
The Proteas team are going to play seven matches against the tourists at Buffalo Park over the next two weeks.
The matches will form part of the Proteas’ preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which starts on February 10 at Newlands.
