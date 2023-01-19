The tall right-hander hit three fours and seven sixes in his 27-ball innings, before being bowled by a Kagiso Rabada slower ball, after which Roelof van der Merwe claimed the remaining four runs to secure the victory.
HeraldLIVE
Sunrisers backing each other all the way — Jansen
Image: SA20/SPORTZPIC/GALLO IMAGES
Trusting in his abilities was what helped him drag his side to a nail-biting two-wicket win over the MI Cape Town in their SA20 clash at Newlands on Wednesday, Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Marco Jansen said.
After being asked to bat first, MI Cape Town’s Grant Roelofsen and Ryan Rickelton hit 102 off 69 deliveries, before a late unbeaten cameo from Odean Smith and Delano Potgieter, which yielded 48 runs, helped them to 171/6.
The Eastern Cape outfit lost four wickets for 59 runs, but Tristan Stubbs scored a quick-fire 28 to keep them in the hunt.
When he was dismissed by MICT captain Rashid Khan, it looked like the writing looked was on the wall as they sat precariously on 91/5.
Enter Jansen, who nudged the ball around a few times as he got used to the pace of the Newlands pitch before unleashing an assault on Khan, taking the wily, superstar leg-spinner for 28, including four sixes and a boundary, to set the comeback in motion.
Image: SPORTZPICS/SA20
The tall right-hander hit three fours and seven sixes in his 27-ball innings, before being bowled by a Kagiso Rabada slower ball, after which Roelof van der Merwe claimed the remaining four runs to secure the victory.
“I didn’t know what to do in that over,” Jansen said, referring to the 28-run 16th over by Khan.
“I knew we needed two overs off 20 to give us a chance.
“After I hit that first ball, I told myself if it was there to hit, I’m going for it, and if I go out at least we tried.
“Adopting that never-say-die attitude, but not batting irresponsibly or recklessly, I was always going to back myself if it was there [to hit] and luckily it paid off.”
The Dafabet Warriors fast bowler said that after their two defeats against the Pretoria Capitals to kick off their campaign, many of their chats after those matches had revolved around staying in the fight for as long as possible, which they showed in their two wins over MICT.
“As you saw today [Wednesday, anything can happen.
“Things were not in our favour, and one over changed the whole game,” he said.
“So a lot of our discussions went about staying in it, whether we are behind the eight ball, if we are on top, we try to finish teams off as quickly as possible and when behind we must have that never-say-die attitude.
“So it is something that we have tried to adopt in these last two games and it has worked for us.”
His main skill is bowling, but Jansen admitted that he enjoyed batting and saw it as a good challenge.
“It does tap into your mental strength [to focus on batting], but I see it as a good thing.
“Bowling is my primary skill, but I love batting, so when I bat I just try to enjoy it.
“Whether it comes off or not, I know it won’t happen as often as I would like, but when it comes I just try to take it in and enjoy it as much as possible,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
