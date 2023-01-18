Stubbs wants Sunrisers to capitalise on momentum

Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsman Tristan Stubbs is confident the team now have a platform from which to build after registering their first Betway SA20 victory.
After beating MI Cape Town at a packed St George’s Park on Monday evening, the Sunrisers shift camp to the Mother City for the return fixture against the same opposition on Wednesday (1.30pm).
Despite a much improved all-round performance from the Orange Army, Stubbs still believes there are areas that can be improved, and said they would be working hard to ensure they had all their bases covered.
Having lost their opening two matches of the competition against the Pretoria Capitals last week, the Eastern Cape side bounced back spectacularly, beating the table-topping Cape Town side by four wickets to move off the bottom of the competition standings.
Now they tackle “Operation Newlands”, where the MICT side has won two out of the three matches they have played at the famous ground.
“I think there are still learnings out there for us [as a team],” 22-year-old Stubbs said.
“We are giving away a few too many runs in the field, so if we can pull that all together, we can still give our perfect bowling performance.
“On Monday, we still left a few runs out there, bowled a few poor balls, and even with the bat, there is room for improvement.
“These are all positive signs for us to know that we managed to win the game even though we have not played a perfect game yet.”
Having lost set batsmen Sarel Erwee and Aiden Markram in the space of seven balls, Stubbs was fully aware that the job was not done on Monday, despite the good platform laid by the batsmen before him.
Stubbs and fellow Gqeberha all-rounder Marco Jansen added 45 for the sixth wicket, essentially taking the home side to victory despite Stubbs losing his wicket with five runs still to get.
Stubbs, who was visibly disappointed at losing his wicket so close to the end, said he reacted the way he did — fiercely punching his bat at least twice as he walked back to the dugout — because he wanted to be there to finish the game for his side.
That honour fell to Englishman James Fuller, who hit the winning runs with three balls to spare.
“I wanted to finish the game because having a new batter facing in the final overs, funny things can happen, so you always want to make sure you are in a position to take your team over the line,” Stubbs said.
“I don’t think there was any pressure on me when I walked out to the crease.
“It always helps when there are wickets in hand.
“The guys up top did a good job setting a platform, so we just had to bat at the end and take it home.
“It [the game] was always there, we just needed a partnership to get going again, after losing two quick wickets, but then Marco Jansen came in and played beautifully.”
The former Grey High pupil said there had been a lot of positive energy within the group over the last week which he feels carried over into their performance against the Cape side.
“We really wanted to win [this match], playing five games in seven days this week.
“It is really nice to start this busy period with a win, and hopefully we can take that momentum into the two midweek games before the two matches at the weekend,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Stubbs wants Sunrisers to capitalise on momentum
Winning East Cape franchise have spring in step ahead of return match against MI Cape Town
Image: SA20/SPORTZPICS/ GALLO IMAGES
