MI Cape Town out to rectify mistakes against Sunrisers

Mumbai Indians Cape Town bowling coach Jacob Oram was full of praise for George Linde after his fighting knock in their four-wicket defeat to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their Betway SA20 clash in Gqeberha on Monday.
MI Cape Town found batting first tricky at St George’s Park as they posted 158/8 from their 20 overs, thanks to a blistering 63 off 28 deliveries including four fours and five sixes by Linde.
In reply, the Eastern Cape-based side chased down the target in 19.3 overs, thanks to a half-century by skipper Aiden Markram alongside Sarel Erwee’s 41 and a brisk 30 from Tristan Stubbs.
“It was great to see George continue to show the form he has shown with the bat in the last couple of games,” former Kiwi international Oram said.
“He was keen to continue that positivity and aggression, so it was awesome to see that mindset come off
“He is a big guy, as most of these SA dudes are, and can hit the ball a long way.
“The fact that we were behind the game at the 10-over mark in our innings, we were on about 54, which was not ideal for us, but the fact that we were able to put on another 100+ runs from there has to be a positive for us.
“With the ball, we fought back well with eight or nine overs to go. Again, we were behind the game.
“There were some good partnerships going for the Sunrisers, but we were able to fight our way back and give ourselves half a chance, one deleted six off the score book could have meant an interesting last over.”
Oram said it was a bit harsh to say that they lost the game solely on their bowling performance, adding other elements had played into the end result.
“We didn’t bowl anywhere near to our capabilities of our individuals, but I still feel we were about 10-20 runs short.
“We had a lot of dot balls.
“The Sunrisers ran us ragged with the way they batted through the middle [overs], and they turned a lot of ones into twos, which put pressure on us in the field.
“We missed where we were trying to bowl a few times, which happens.
“You try to limit those misses, but tonight [Monday night], for a couple of guys, it didn’t go their way, and we need to ensure that in 48 hours, against the same opposition, we make that right,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
MI Cape Town out to rectify mistakes against Sunrisers
Image: SA20/SPORTZPICS/GALLO IMAGES
Mumbai Indians Cape Town bowling coach Jacob Oram was full of praise for George Linde after his fighting knock in their four-wicket defeat to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their Betway SA20 clash in Gqeberha on Monday.
MI Cape Town found batting first tricky at St George’s Park as they posted 158/8 from their 20 overs, thanks to a blistering 63 off 28 deliveries including four fours and five sixes by Linde.
In reply, the Eastern Cape-based side chased down the target in 19.3 overs, thanks to a half-century by skipper Aiden Markram alongside Sarel Erwee’s 41 and a brisk 30 from Tristan Stubbs.
“It was great to see George continue to show the form he has shown with the bat in the last couple of games,” former Kiwi international Oram said.
“He was keen to continue that positivity and aggression, so it was awesome to see that mindset come off
“He is a big guy, as most of these SA dudes are, and can hit the ball a long way.
“The fact that we were behind the game at the 10-over mark in our innings, we were on about 54, which was not ideal for us, but the fact that we were able to put on another 100+ runs from there has to be a positive for us.
“With the ball, we fought back well with eight or nine overs to go. Again, we were behind the game.
“There were some good partnerships going for the Sunrisers, but we were able to fight our way back and give ourselves half a chance, one deleted six off the score book could have meant an interesting last over.”
Oram said it was a bit harsh to say that they lost the game solely on their bowling performance, adding other elements had played into the end result.
“We didn’t bowl anywhere near to our capabilities of our individuals, but I still feel we were about 10-20 runs short.
“We had a lot of dot balls.
“The Sunrisers ran us ragged with the way they batted through the middle [overs], and they turned a lot of ones into twos, which put pressure on us in the field.
“We missed where we were trying to bowl a few times, which happens.
“You try to limit those misses, but tonight [Monday night], for a couple of guys, it didn’t go their way, and we need to ensure that in 48 hours, against the same opposition, we make that right,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer