Super Giants crush Royals in Durban

Half-centuries by Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaassen and some disciplined bowling were enough to hand the Durban Super Giants a comfortable 27-run victory over the Paarl Royals in their Betway SA20 clash at Kingsmead on Sunday.
De Kock smashed 57 runs off 31 deliveries and Heinrich Klaassen ensured an explosive ending with 50 off just 19 to help their side post 216/4 in their 20 overs.
In reply, the Royals made a fight of it, as Eion Morgan hit 64 off 37, and shared 114 runs for the fifth wicket with Dane Vilas (44), but they still came up short on 189/9.
In pursuit of the joint-highest total in the competition, the visitors got off to a stuttering start, losing four wickets for just 63 runs in the first eight overs.
Jos Buttler was the first wicket to fall, bowled by Reece Topley, before Wihan Lubbe fell for 18, caught by Jason Holder off Dwaine Pretorius off the first delivery after the power play.
Royals captain David Miller was next to go, for a single, to hand Pretorius his second wicket with the catch being completed by the tall West Indian Holder.
Morgan and Vilas then brought some calm to the Royals innings before the former, who bludgeoned 64, was run out by the combination of Simon Harmer and Wiaan Mulder with the score on 177/5.
Topley picked up two more wickets, Evan Jones (0) and Vilas (44), both catches taken by substitute fielder Junior Dala in the 19th over.
Earlier, Giants openers Kyle Mayers and Mulder started the onslaught with a blistering 62-run partnership off 35 balls before the West Indian was caught behind by wicketkeeper Buttler off Jones for 39.
Giants captain De Kock then picked up the baton, clubbing 54 in an 85-run stand with Mulder before the latter was out-caught by David Miller for 42 to hand Jones his second of the match.
Coming to the crease with the score on 147/2 after 14 overs, Klaassen then joined De Kock, but the partnership was soon broken when De Kock, who made his way to 57, was sent back to the pavilion by Royals quick Lungi Ngidi, the catch being completed by Jones.
Ngidi dismissed Keemo Paul for seven, the right-hander taking the catch off his own bowling to break the 31-run stand.
Klaassen bludgeoned one four and six sixes on his way to 50 off 19, as he and Dwaine Pretorius shared an unbeaten 34 to close out the innings.
Super Giants crush Royals in Durban
De Kock, Klaassen half-centuries help home side to 27-run win
Sports reporter
Image: SA20/SPORTZPICS/GALLO IMAGES
