Sunrisers EC grab first win in nail-biter

A blistering 92-run partnership between Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsmen Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee was enough to register a nail-biting four-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians Cape Town in their Betway SA20 clash in Gqeberha last night.
The win is the Orange Army’s first of the competition, overcoming the in-form Cape Town side with three balls remaining in the innings.
Earlier, a steady 59-run fifth wicket partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and George Linde added impetus to the Cape Town side’s innings to end on 158/8 after their allotted 20 overs.
In pursuit of the 159 needed for victory, the home side got off to a slow start, losing Adam Rossington off the first ball of the innings, caught by Kagiso Rabada off Sam Curran.
Fellow opener Jon-Jon Smuts (8) was next to go, trapped in front of his stumps by Curran, with the umpire raising his finger to send Smuts back to the dugout with nine runs on the board.
Markram and Erwee then steadied the ship for the home side, taking the score from 9/2 to 101/3, sharing 92, the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket in the competition so far.
The pair fell within seven deliveries of each other, first Erwee was out LBW for 41 off Rashid Khan in the 13th over.
Then Markram, who brought up his half-century, pulled an Odean Smith delivery into the waiting hands of Ryan Rickelton on the boundary, and was one of two wickets to fall an over later as Jordan Cox was trapped in front for a single.
Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen blasted 45 before Stubbs edged a Smith delivery to Grant Roelofsen behind the stumps, the right-hander scoring 30 off 18 before losing his wicket in the final over, with James Fuller (8) hitting the winning runs.
Smith finished with figures of 3/23 in 2.3 overs, while Curran claimed 2/37 in four overs.
The Western Cape side found scoring tough under lights, scoring just 36 runs for the loss of Rickelton (7) and Roelofsen (8) in the powerplay, the dismissals being affected by Sisanda Magala and Ottniel Baartman, respectively.
They added 17 runs in the next four overs while losing two more wickets to achieve 53/4 after 10 overs.
Dangerman Dewald Brevis was the next wicket to fall for 15, caught by Stubbs off Markram, who struck for a second time when he had Curran (8) caught in his next over.
Van der Dussen and Linde came together to take the visitors past 100, reaching 111 when he was trapped in front by a Magala yorker.
He was given out leg before wicket by the umpire, with the resulting review being upheld to send the right-hander back to the dugout
The Western Cape side lost three more wickets, that of Smith for 10, Delano Potgieter (2), and captain Rashid Khan (5), with Linde (63 not out) continuing to score freely.
He brought up his first half-century in the tournament as the Cape side went past 150 and close out the innings.
Baartman was the pick of the SEC bowlers as he finished with 3/39 from four overs, while Markram and Magala finished on 2/8 and 2/22, respectively.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
