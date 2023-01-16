Sunrisers bowlers need to reboot — Markram

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram wants his bowlers to press the reset button as they head into their Betway SA20 clash against MI Cape Town at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday (5.30pm).
The franchise have struggled to get their campaign moving in the right direction and it is mainly due to conceding too many runs with the ball.
The Sunrisers are the only team in the competition without a win, and prop up the table at the bottom after two defeats against the Pretoria Capitals.
After their 23-run defeat to the Pretoria side at St George’s Park last week, they went down to the same opponents in the reverse fixture at SuperSport Park 48 hours later.
The clash on the highveld on Saturday saw the home side being put into bat after losing the toss, but they were in a destructive mood as Will Jacks led from the front to score a brilliant 92 from just 48 deliveries to help his side post 216 for six, the highest total in the competition.
In a scene eerily similar to that in the first fixture on Thursday, the Sunrisers again lost wickets at regular intervals, with Markram top-scoring for his side with 46, as they slumped to a 37-run defeat, finishing on 179/7.
Markram’s charges have been anything but clinical with the ball in hand, conceding 409 runs in the 40 overs they have bowled in the competition so far.
In 12 power play overs the Risers, despite taking five crucial wickets in those two six-over periods, have leaked 117 runs, and it is something Markram will be keen to rectify in the next match.
“The previous game as well, we took wickets in the power play but went for a few too many [runs], so we will do some homework as to where we can get better.
“Perhaps we need to be a bit tighter to the stumps and not as full in trying to look for swing, and from there we can see if that can help us,” he said.
Markram credited the home side for their clinical performance at Centurion, adding that his side would need to reboot before what could be a tricky clash against the Western Cape side.
“We must give credit to the Pretoria side,” he said.
“They put us under pressure with the bat up front, making things quite tough for us on a good batting wicket.
“So probably a few too many [runs conceded] with the ball in hand, and then losing wickets at important stages in the chase let us down.”
Markram said losing his wicket, as well as that of Jon-Jon Smuts, at crucial moments after the strategic break in the innings had stifled the momentum they were starting to build at the crease.
“You have to keep playing when the target is quite high.
“I thought if I could get one or two away in the period [Tristan] Stubbs was getting himself in, it would really set us up nicely.
“Ultimately, I didn’t get hold of it, and it cost us quite a lot in the end, so we will have chats about whether it was the right decision, but I felt that if I got a few away then maybe it would have changed things [for us],” the Titans all-rounder said.
Sunrisers bowlers need to reboot — Markram
We're leaking too many runs, skipper says after second defeat against Pretoria Capitals
Sports reporter
