Sunrisers handed second defeat as Capitals remain unbeaten

Pretoria Capitals put in another clinical performance with bat and ball to overcome the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for a second time in as many Betway SA20 matches to claim a comfortable 37-run victory at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.
Losing the toss and being asked to bat, the Capitals were in a destructive mood, as opener Will Jacks smashed 92 runs off just 46 deliveries to help his side post 216-6 in their allotted overs.
In pursuit of the highest first-innings total in the competition, the Sunrisers again lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually finishing on 179-7.
The visitors lost Sarel Erwee (8) and Jordan Cox (0) in the second over, with just 16 runs on the board.
Opener Jon-Jon Smuts and Aiden Markram looked to add some impetus to their innings, sharing 67 runs for the third wicket before Smuts (28) was trapped leg-before wicket off Jimmy Neesham’s first ball of his spell.
Markram tried to keep the scoreboard ticking, striking five boundaries and two sixes in his 29-ball stay at the crease and reaching 46 before he was caught by Migael Pretorius off Eathan Bosch, with his side on 88.
The Eastern Cape side lost their next three wickets for 31 runs with Marques Ackerman (8), Tristan Stubbs (12), and James Fuller (11) falling in 20 deliveries.
Marco Jansen (36) and Brydon Carse (26) shared an unbeaten, 60-run eighth-wicket partnership to ensure the Capitals did not earn a bonus point.
Parnell and Adil Rashid finished the match with figures of 2-20 and 2-46 respectively, while Bosch, Neesham, and Anrich Nortjé claimed one wicket apiece.
Earlier, Jacks clubbed a sensational 92 the highest score by a batsman in this year's competition.
The right-handed Englishman was sublime as he struck seven fours and eight sixes from the 46 deliveries he faced.
The Capitals got off to a flying start, scoring 60 runs despite losing two dangermen in Phil Salt (1) and Rilee Rossouw (20), who fell to Sisanda Magala and Carse inside the power play.
Jacks and Theunis de Bruyn then ripped through the Sunrisers' bowling attack, smashing the ball to all corners while sharing a 111-run third-wicket partnership which took their team from 47-2 to 158-3 in the 14th over.
The pair lost their wickets within six deliveries of each other. De Bruyn was the first to go when he edged a Magala delivery to wicketkeeper Jordan Cox before Jacks fell eight runs short of a century, again caught by Cox off Marco Jansen.
Jimmy Neesham and Shane Dadswell shared 21 before the New Zealander was bowled by right-arm quick Ottniel Baartman in the 17th over, and struck again on the next delivery to remove Capitals skipper Wayne Parnell for a duck.
Dadswell and Migael Pretorius struck a quick-fire 29 off 20 to close out the innings as Magala and Baartman finished with figures of 2-28 and 2-42 respectively from eight overs between them.
Sunrisers handed second defeat as Capitals remain unbeaten
Sports reporter
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
