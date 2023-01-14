Execution will be key for Sunrisers, says Smuts

Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsman Jon-Jon Smuts said they would need to execute their disciplines better in certain aspects as he looked ahead to the return leg against the Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20 cricket competition on Saturday.
The team will travel to SuperSport Park in Centurion to take on the Capitals in their reverse fixture and will be looking to avenge their 23-run defeat at St George’s Park only 48 hours earlier.
Smuts showed skill and guile at his former domestic home ground, clubbing 66 runs off just 51 deliveries in pursuit of the monumental 193 set by the visitors, thanks largely to Phil Salt and his destructive unbeaten 77.
The home side were not helped by their bowlers in the latter part of the Capitals’ innings, conceding 73 runs in the final six overs, which took the visitors past the 190 mark.
The right-handed opener shared a valuable 66-run partnership with Tom Abell (40 off 24), and two partnerships of more than 30 runs with James Fuller (37) and Tristan Stubbs (34), but in the end it was not enough as they finished on 170/5 in their 20 overs.
t-match, Smuts said after the match they would be eager to set the record straight and get their campaign moving in the right direction.
“In the last six overs, you want to try to go 10 and over, or just under, but they pipped us there, and that is probably where those extra 20 runs came from.
“We will be playing a day game in Pretoria, and Centurion is generally a high-scoring ground, but could possibly change a bit being a day game.
“So we will need to adapt well, assess conditions well, and play close to our best game again because they are a very good side.
“But we know what we are capable of and hopefully we can put in a really good performance,” he said.
Speaking about his own innings, Smuts said he had tried to keep things calm in the middle and potentially get a bit of luck, which is sometimes needed in a big run chase like the one they faced.
“If I look back, perhaps I had a few too many dot balls; I was kind of hoping for some thick top edges off Anna [Nortje] that could possibly go for six, to be honest,” he said with a chuckle.
“I think we just lost wickets at the wrong times.
“Tristan [Stubbs] and I started to get going and he was playing really well, then we just lost the wicket at the wrong time.
“We must also credit Tom Abell, who played out of his socks at the end.
“It was a really good knock, which actually helped us to take the game into the last over, where we needed 30 odd, which I think was a pretty good effort given where we were.”
Smuts said the Sunrisers had played some good cricket on Thursday and the high-scoring overs towards the end of their innings had brought about a momentum shift in the encounter.
“I think we got fairly close, and we probably didn’t get close enough to play our best, but in saying that, they probably got 20-odd [runs] too many.
“But it was in a handful of overs that they took the game away from us.
“I feel we bowled well in the back end of the power play and in the middle overs, and they then finished really well with the bat.
“With the ball, they bowled brilliantly up front, got a lot of early wickets and we were under pressure the entire time, but to get that close was a good effort from us.”
