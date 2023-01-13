Sunrisers EC slip to opening defeat

The Pretoria Capitals produced a well-rounded performance to hand the Sunrisers Eastern Cape a 23-run defeat in their opening match of the Betway SA20 at St George’s Park in Gqeberha last night.
Capitals opener Phil Salt carried his bat scoring a sparkling 77 not out to steer his side to a commanding 193/6 after their allotted 20 overs.
In pursuit of the monumental 194-run target, the home side found batting tough on the lit-up St George’s Park pitch to finish their innings on 170/5 after 20 overs after a special innings by opener Jon-Jon Smuts who hit 66 off just 51 deliveries.
The home side lost Sarel Erwee for a single, the left-hander hitting the ball straight to Will Jacks at mid-off.
SEC lost the services of number three batsman Jordan Cox, caught off the bowling of Anrich Nortje before captain Aiden Markram (5) fell for James Neesham’s first wicket of the innings.
Danger man Tristan Stubbs scored a brisk 23 off 11 before he was bowled by Kariega-born Capitals speed merchant Nortje, to leave the Sunrisers on 68/4.
SEC opener and Gqeberha’s own Smuts, continued to play confidently as the wickets tumbled around him, hitting two boundaries to take the hosts past 100 while bringing up his 20th T20 half-century to take the score to 107/4 with only 30 deliveries remaining in the match
Smuts and Tom Abell then shared a valuable 65-run fifth wicket stand, taking the home side to 133 before the right-handed opener was sharply caught by Eathan Bosch off Adil Rashid, with the score on 133.
Abell and all-rounder James Fuller shared 37 for the sixth wicket, smashing 18 off the final over with Abell (40) and Fuller (27) both still standing.
Nortje finished with figures of 2/18 in his four, while captain Parnell, Rashid and Neesham claimed one wicket each.
Earlier, left-arm quick Marco Jansen had Capitals opener Will Jacks (6) caught behind by Cox and Sisanda Magala had danger man Rilee Rossouw (4) caught off a top edge by Mason Crane to leave the visitors on 15/2.
The play was suspended for almost 50 minutes shortly before 6pm as lightning and the threat of rain saw the umpires take the players from the field with the score on 41/2.
Ottniel Baartman, running in to complete the fifth over, claimed the Capitals’ third wicket when he uprooted Theunis de Bruyn’s middle stump for 19, sending the right-hander for an early shower and leaving the visitors on 48/3.
The Capitals took their tally past the 50-run mark before a second stoppage, which lasted just 12 minutes, before action resumed.
Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram took two wickets in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Senuran Muthusamy (13) before Shane Dadswell fell for a first-ball duck with the Capitals recording 84/5 at the halfway mark.
Despite wickets continuing to fall for the Pretoria side, Salt stood firm, smashing the ball to all parts of a lively St George’s Park.
Neesham and man-of-the-match Salt added 77 for the sixth wicket, Neesham blasting 28 balls for 37 before he was caught on the boundary by Markram for Baartman’s second wicket of the match.
Parnell struck three sixes in the final over, scoring 29 and sharing 36 with Salt to close out the innings.
Markram and Baartman finished with figures of 2/17 and 2/45 from five overs between them.
