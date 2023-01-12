The stipulations and processes regarding obtaining an SA20 ticket refund, as provided by tournament organisers, are:
• Abandonment of match
Before seven overs bowled: Match tickets shall remain valid for admission to any rescheduled match; or a refund may be claimed.
After seven overs bowled: Ticket Holders shall not be entitled to any refund.
• Obtaining refund
Tickets purchased from a physical outlet (Ticket reseller): Tickets are to be returned to the place of purchase for all refunds within 72 hours after the scheduled commencement time of the match.
Online Ticket Purchases: A refund notice will be sent to the Ticketpro account through which tickets were purchased with information as to the refund application process.
• Admin Fee
In all cases, an administration fee of R25 will be charged for each refunded transaction. — SA20 Media
How to go about getting refund if SA20 match is abandoned
Image: TWITTER/SUNRISERS EC
