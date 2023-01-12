×

Cricket

How to go about getting refund if SA20 match is abandoned

12 January 2023
Sunrisers EC captain Aiden Markram
Sunrisers EC captain Aiden Markram
Image: TWITTER/SUNRISERS EC

 

The stipulations and processes regarding obtaining an SA20 ticket refund, as provided by tournament organisers, are:

• Abandonment of match

Before seven overs bowled: Match tickets shall remain valid for admission to any rescheduled match; or a refund may be claimed.

After seven overs bowled:  Ticket Holders shall not be entitled to any refund.

• Obtaining refund

Tickets purchased from a physical outlet (Ticket reseller): Tickets are to be returned to the place of purchase for all refunds within 72 hours after the scheduled commencement time of the match.

Online Ticket Purchases: A refund notice will be sent to the Ticketpro account through which tickets were purchased with information as to the refund application process.

• Admin Fee

In all cases, an administration fee of R25 will be charged for each refunded transaction. — SA20 Media

 

 

