Batsmen must think on feet when facing spinners — Markram

The key to playing spin well lies in split-second decision-making when in the middle, Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram says.
Speaking to journalists this week, Markram, who is a handy off-spinner, said batsmen’s decisions should be calculated without too many complications if they were to overcome their slow-bowling adversaries.
The key could also lie in how batsmen prepared for it.
“We have some really good spinners in our ranks and we have spent the whole week facing up against them, getting a feel for the conditions,” he said.
“When out in the middle, it is about picking an option and really committing to it.
“If guys sweep well, we will definitely not hold them back from doing that.
“Committing to an option out in the middle is the biggest thing [for us].
“I don’t think you want to be 50-50 on something as you may get stuck, so if your preparations are good, you give yourself the best chance out in the middle.”
Asked about the significance of spin bowling as a weapon in T20 cricket, Markram said it was a discipline which had gained importance in the format in recent years.
“It certainly does play an important part and we are happy with the spinners we have brought in.
“You have to do your homework on the opposition you will come across. Matchups have become quite a big thing in T20 cricket.
“In saying that, it is quite important to know when to use them. St George’s generally does favour the spinners, so that is why we have managed to get a few options.
“It is great to have options [in that department], but if conditions on the day say it is more seamer-friendly, we must be brave enough to make those decisions,” the Proteas batsman said.
Speaking briefly about the SA20 tournament and how it would affect the future of cricket in the country, the right-hander said such competitions were usually the building blocks from which players could launch their careers.
“From a player’s point of view, I think the exposure our local players will get over the next couple of weeks will be fantastic,” he said.
“We all know there is a lot of talent in SA cricket, and for them to have the opportunity to showcase their skills on a world stage will be great [for their development].
“Sitting here, there may be certain names that might not be household names, but we might sit here and see in four weeks’ time how guys have made themselves household names, so this could be life-changing for a lot of them.”
