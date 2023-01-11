Sunrisers EC bring X-factor to St George’s Park — Birrell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell is confident they have all their bases covered as they head into the start of their Betway SA20 campaign in Gqeberha on Thursday.
The Orange Army face off against the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park (5.30pm) and will be looking to get their tournament moving in the right direction with a win over their Gauteng opponents.
The Sunrisers may come into the tournament carrying the underdog tag, however, the men in orange are not to be underestimated.
Birrell, flanked by fast bowling coach Dale Steyn and captain Aiden Markram at their pre-match media conference this week, said they had a few players who could make a huge difference to their fortunes in the competition.
“I have an X-factor player sitting next to me,” he said, referring to Markram.
“We have Tristan Stubbs, there has been a lot of noise around him, we have seen him practise and play in the last few days and he is in good form.
“We also have excellent death bowling specialists in Sisi Magala and Ottniel Baartman, who we brought in specifically for those roles.
“In terms of our overseas contingent, we have some players who not many locals may know much about but I have spent a lot of time overseas so I know who the top performers are.
“[We have] the likes of James Fuller, Gqeberha-born Brydon Carse, who plies his trade in, and has played for, England,” Birrell said.
He feels they are possibly one of the most balanced sides in the competition, given that they can bat quite deep and have a solid selection of bowling options.
Birrell said their aim would be no different to any other team as six franchises wrestle each other to lift the Thomas Lyte-designed trophy at the end of the 33-match competition.
“Every team will have the same goal of trying to win [the competition] and get the right combinations to win matches.
“I think it also applies to winning at home,” he said.
“Iif we can win our home matches, it goes a long way to getting into playoffs, which is the initial goal, so we will try to maximise the home advantage.
“We have spoken a lot about the character of the pitch, the field, the various winds, and to try to get as much advantage from our home ground as possible.
“Our approach was to sign a few local players who can teach the others how to play and win at St George’s Park, and if we can win our home matches, we are halfway there.”
Asked how the overseas players had come to grips with life in the province and Gqeberha specifically, Birrell said they had adapted well to their new surroundings.
“They have played in T20 and T10 competitions, so they are not coming straight from the Arctic Circle into a very hot Eastern Cape.
“They have fitted in well with the team, and have expressed their fondness for Gqeberha and what it has to offer [as a city],” the former Proteas assistant coach said.
Other than Jordan Hermann recovering from a foot injury he picked up before the tournament’s start, the arrival of Marco Jansen and Sarel Erwee will see Birrell spoilt for choice when selecting his XI for the clash against the Capitals.
HeraldLIVE
