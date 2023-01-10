Union High School’s 16th annual Senior Cricket Festival takes place in Graaff-Reinet from Wednesday until Saturday and will feature some competitive action.
Matches will be played on Union’s Minnaar and Puttick fields as well as at the Botanics Sports Club, Hoër Volkskool, Asante Sana Private Game Reserve and Wheatlands Farm with each venue’s idyllic setting in the Gem of the Karoo providing the perfect backdrop for cricket at the height of summer.
This year, 12 schools will compete in T20s, declaration matches as well as 50-over encounters.
The team taking part are Daniël Pienaar, Framesby, Stirling, Edgemead, Nico Malan, Grey High, Cradock, Victoria Park, Lilyfontein, Milnerton and Westering.
The team that will be representing Union during the festival is: Joshua Horne, Brent Hesselink, Hlaki Skepe, Jude Langmead, Laythan Carelse, Jordan Wilmot, Shaakir Kazi, Joshua Basson, Camran Swartz, Peter Michaels, MS de Beer, Uyanda Tele, Yaaseen Kazi and Yonella Wana.
The school invites all parents, Old Unionites and members of the Graaff-Reinet community to visit the games and support the teams. — Union High
Union High to host 16th annual Senior Cricket Festival
Image: SUPPLIED
Union High School’s 16th annual Senior Cricket Festival takes place in Graaff-Reinet from Wednesday until Saturday and will feature some competitive action.
Matches will be played on Union’s Minnaar and Puttick fields as well as at the Botanics Sports Club, Hoër Volkskool, Asante Sana Private Game Reserve and Wheatlands Farm with each venue’s idyllic setting in the Gem of the Karoo providing the perfect backdrop for cricket at the height of summer.
This year, 12 schools will compete in T20s, declaration matches as well as 50-over encounters.
The team taking part are Daniël Pienaar, Framesby, Stirling, Edgemead, Nico Malan, Grey High, Cradock, Victoria Park, Lilyfontein, Milnerton and Westering.
The team that will be representing Union during the festival is: Joshua Horne, Brent Hesselink, Hlaki Skepe, Jude Langmead, Laythan Carelse, Jordan Wilmot, Shaakir Kazi, Joshua Basson, Camran Swartz, Peter Michaels, MS de Beer, Uyanda Tele, Yaaseen Kazi and Yonella Wana.
The school invites all parents, Old Unionites and members of the Graaff-Reinet community to visit the games and support the teams. — Union High
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer