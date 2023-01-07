Faf hopes SA20 League will boost fortunes of local cricket

Faf du Plessis hopes the Betway SA20 League will transform cricket’s reputation which has suffered as a result of bad administration and, lately, poor performances on the field by the Proteas.

Du Plessis, who will captain the Joburg Super Kings in the new tournament, said the opportunity for young South African players to learn from experienced international cricketers and coaches would lead to an improvement in standards across the spectrum in the local game.

“Yes, people will feel like it is a dark time right now, but we know that with sport it can change so quickly, so hopefully this competition will make people optimistic about the future of South African cricket,” the former Proteas captain said.