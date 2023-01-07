Faf hopes SA20 League will boost fortunes of local cricket
Faf du Plessis hopes the Betway SA20 League will transform cricket’s reputation which has suffered as a result of bad administration and, lately, poor performances on the field by the Proteas.
Du Plessis, who will captain the Joburg Super Kings in the new tournament, said the opportunity for young South African players to learn from experienced international cricketers and coaches would lead to an improvement in standards across the spectrum in the local game.
“Yes, people will feel like it is a dark time right now, but we know that with sport it can change so quickly, so hopefully this competition will make people optimistic about the future of South African cricket,” the former Proteas captain said.
The national men’s team has lost its last four Tests and is on the brink of another defeat in Australia which, coupled with last year’s embarrassing exit at the World T20, has left many concerned for the sport’s future.
The SA20 is Cricket SA’s latest attempt at creating a new revenue-generator at a time when it is struggling to draw sponsors. Having secured a 10-year broadcast deal with Indian company Viacom 18 along with Betway as the title sponsor, the attention will on Tuesday turn to events on the field.
“We need this competition for the game to grow. There is no doubt that adding world-class players like Rashid Khan and so many more will benefit South African cricket,” said Du Plessis.
“The whole professional system is going to see and learn what needs to be done to improve the standards in our country. There is no doubt we can only benefit from that. The local players will gain so much from this.”
The Super Kings are coached by former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, long renowned as one of the game’s best and most innovative leaders.
The other five franchises are dotted with experienced heads in management positions too; Jacques Kallis is an assistant coach at the Pretoria Capitals, Dale Steyn is the bowling coach at the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and JP Duminy is head coach of the Paarl Royals.
“In terms of fast-tracking talent and having access to those kinds of cricket brains, there is no better opportunity,” said Du Plessis.
The tournament kicks off at Newlands on Tuesday with a clash between the Mumbai Indians Cape Town — captained by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan — and the Paarl Royals, who are led by David Miller.
SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith said on Saturday that online tickets for that match were sold out, but a handful would be made available for the members' pavilion.