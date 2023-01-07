×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Carter ready for SA20 action at St George’s Park

Creating the perfect pitch nothing new for head groundsman and his crew

Premium
07 January 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

St George’s Park head groundsman Adrian Carter is anticipating some high-scoring cricket contests as they continue to prepare the ground for the inaugural Betway SA20 competition next week.

Having fertilised the grounds at the start of the week, Carter is hoping for some sunny days to help bake the pitches ahead of Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s first clash against the Pretoria Capitals on Thursday. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read