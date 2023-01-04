BCCI invites bids to operate women's IPL teams

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has invited bids for the right to “own and operate” teams in the first-ever women's Indian Premier League (IPL).
In December, the BCCI also floated tenders for the women's league's media rights for the 2023-27 cycle.
“The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League, through a tender process,” the BCCI said in a statement.
“The (Invitation to Tender) will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.”
The inaugural season of the women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3-26, an ESPNcricinfo report said in December.
A three-team Women's T20 Challenge had been staged alongside the men's IPL since 2018, but the BCCI have been urged to set up an expanded tournament for women with more teams and players.
Australia hosts the Women's Big Bash League as its domestic T20 league, while New Zealand has the Women's Super Smash. England hold the 'The Hundred' tournament for women alongside the men's competition.
Meanwhile, the BCCI will increase its focus on player fitness and consider who has played a substantial domestic season when making selections for the national team, it said after a review meeting ahead of the 2023 World Cup.
The board said that the National Cricket Academy will work with teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the Twenty20 league this year.
The review meeting was held in Mumbai to discuss the road map and was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and others.
Issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at the meeting in the build-up to the World Cup, which will be held in India in October and November.
“The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team,” the BCCI statement said.
“The Yo-Yo test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customised road maps of the central pool of players,” it added.
The Yo-Yo test demands players run back and forth between cones spaced 20 metres apart with increasing speed and reduced time available to complete each shuttle, while a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA scan) is an imaging test that measures bone density.
Last month after India's ODI series defeat in Bangladesh, captain Rohit had raised concerns over players pulling up injured repeatedly despite being passed fit.
“We need to try to get to the bottom of it,” Rohit said at that time. “I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe they're playing too much cricket.
“We need to try to monitor those guys, because it's important to understand when they come for India, they need to be a 100%, in fact more than 100%.”
Deepak Chahar was injured for most parts of 2022, while Jasprit Bumrah (stress fracture on his back) and Ravindra Jadeja (ankle) are recovering from injuries. — Reuters
