There will be at least one change with Theunis de Bruyn, who batted at No 3 in Melbourne, returning home to be at the birth of his daughter. But what about others?
“All options are on the table,” Elgar repeated about the 6.5 batter/bowler split, which he favours; or potentially playing seven batters, which he doesn’t.
“To play seven batters would be a huge ask for our bowling unit. The workload has been quite hectic for our bowlers, especially in the last Test where they really pushed numbers with regard to overs bowled.
“To expect them to come into a Test match and only have four bowlers, potentially only three seamers, is quite a big ask to perform that workload.”
The workload issues are directly related to the Proteas’ desperately poor form with the bat. They were bowled out for 189 in their first innings in just over two sessions on an easy pitch at the MCG and the bowlers then delivered 145 overs, much of it in searing heat.
So desperate are the problems with the bat, that Elgar’s continued preference for six batters is looking stubborn. “The top 5 need to find a way to deal with the demands and discipline of batting in Test cricket,” he said.
'Talk is cheap,' says Elgar after Proteas go from bat to worse
Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
It’s been four weeks since they touched down in Australia, four months since they lost to England, and eight months since they scored over 300 runs in an innings. The problem for the Proteas remains the same — scoring runs.
In terms of the series against Australia, the third Test starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (1.30am SA time) is inconsequential.
However, as regards their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final they must win.
Do so and then beat the West Indies in two home Tests in March and South Africa will qualify for that showpiece occasion, which will be hosted at The Oval in June.
That all seems a long way off as captain Dean Elgar and the selectors ponder the composition of the starting side for the final Test at the SCG. Conditions could demand the inclusion of two spinners, but that is trivial because the batting remains under the microscope.
There will be at least one change with Theunis de Bruyn, who batted at No 3 in Melbourne, returning home to be at the birth of his daughter. But what about others?
“All options are on the table,” Elgar repeated about the 6.5 batter/bowler split, which he favours; or potentially playing seven batters, which he doesn’t.
“To play seven batters would be a huge ask for our bowling unit. The workload has been quite hectic for our bowlers, especially in the last Test where they really pushed numbers with regard to overs bowled.
“To expect them to come into a Test match and only have four bowlers, potentially only three seamers, is quite a big ask to perform that workload.”
The workload issues are directly related to the Proteas’ desperately poor form with the bat. They were bowled out for 189 in their first innings in just over two sessions on an easy pitch at the MCG and the bowlers then delivered 145 overs, much of it in searing heat.
So desperate are the problems with the bat, that Elgar’s continued preference for six batters is looking stubborn. “The top 5 need to find a way to deal with the demands and discipline of batting in Test cricket,” he said.
Kyle Verreynne (149 runs at 37.25 with two half-centuries) and vice-captain Temba Bavuma (133 at 33.25 with a solitary 50) are the only batters to average above 20 in this series.
The options for the Proteas are limited; Rassie van der Dussen, dropped after the first Test, may return in place of De Bruyn, while Heinrich Klassen is the other batter in the squad.
“Rassie has had an extended period at Test level and brings a little bit more experience. Heinrich is immensely talented and is maybe deserving of an extended chance,” Elgar said.
Whatever direction they take, the Proteas know that only one thing matters — it was the same four weeks ago, three months ago and has been for the last three years — scoring runs.
“Talk is cheap — we need to go out and perform. Action is where we are and we’ve really got to make amends for our positions we have within the side.
"It's very frustrating. Just knowing what we brought along in our squad — those players are really talented, unfortunately, it hasn’t gone our way” Elgar added.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer