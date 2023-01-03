“I have played a fair amount of cricket at St George’s Park, enough to have a decent idea about conditions,” the Titans man said.
“But we also have a lot of local boys there who will be able to help with ideas that can work best and suit us on any given day.
“I think it comes down to balancing all the new challenges we will face, and once we walk out onto the park our only worry must be bat and ball, have fun, express ourselves as a team and play exciting cricket for the fans to enjoy.”
Markram said the players ware equally if not more excited than the fans about the tournament’s start.
Having worked with head coach Adrian Birrell at various stages in his career, Markram said he was keen to reunite with his former mentor, who he said was a student of the game.
“He is someone who thinks about the game simply and is really calm, which I think will be important for us to have in the team.
“He has been coaching for years, coaching various teams on the domestic, county and international scene.
“We also have a great mix of youth and experience in the side, guys who have played a lot of cricket in PE as well as our overseas internationals.”
“I am really pleased with the squad we have built.
“You generally know the guys from watching cricket and the various leagues, as well as playing against them locally and internationally.
“I am very happy with the characters we have in the team.
“We have a group of guys who are willing to fight and invest in the team, which will be very important for us.”
Markram said they aimed to make St George’s Park a fortress and look to dominate visiting teams, which would grow their fan base in Gqeberha.
Sunrisers EC ready to rock Nelson Mandela Bay — Markram
Familiarity with St George’s Park conditions will help team in Betway SA20, says captain
Sports reporter
Experienced Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper Aiden Markram will seek the assistance of local knowledge as the squad prepare for the start of the Betway SA20 next week.
The 28-year-old did not train with his new teammates in their first session at St George’s Park on Tuesday, but is expected to join them this week.
The Orange Army get their campaign under way next Thursday with a clash against the Pretoria Capitals in SA’s biggest domestic competition since the Mzansi Super League in 2019.
Markram says his experiences of playing in Gqeberha, coupled with several home-grown players upon whom he can lean for assistance, will be beneficial to their chances of making a deep run in the competition.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris / Gallo Images
