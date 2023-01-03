×

Cricket

Gqamane thrilled about Bay return with Sunrisers

Titans all-rounder can’t wait to walk out at St George’s Park with old teammates

03 January 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Titans all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane is ready to hit the ground running when he turns out for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural Betway SA20 tournament next week.

The Sunrisers snapped up the 33-year-old former Warriors and Border star in the player auction in September and Gqamane is looking forward to reuniting with his former teammates for the almost month-long tournament...

