Cricket

Proteas' Theunis De Bruyn to miss final Australia Test

By Reuters - 01 January 2023
Theunis de Bruyn bats during a South Africa training session at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 16 2022.
Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Proteas middle-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn will miss their third and final Test against Australia in Sydney because he will return home for the birth of his first child, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday.

South Africa have already lost the three-Test series after suffering defeats in the first two tests in Brisbane and Melbourne. The third Test begins on Wednesday.

De Bruyn had replaced Rassie van der Dussen in the second Test, scoring 12 and 28 runs in each inning.

His absence could lead to Van der Dussen returning to the No 3 position or offer reserve wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen an opportunity.

