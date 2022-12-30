×

Cricket

Cricket fever hits Bay as Sunrisers EC players start to arrive for SA20

By SPORTS REPORTER - 30 December 2022
Gqeberha-born England and Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse will play for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20
Image: MARK FLETCHER/GETTY IMAGES

Cricket fever is starting to build in Gqeberha with the arrival of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape players in the Bay over the next few days ahead of the inaugural SA20 tournament.

The array of Sunrisers Eastern Cape players will arrive in the metro as from Monday, January 2 to begin their pre-tournament preparations.

St George's Park Cricket Stadium will host the home team for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape's opening match against the Pretoria Capitals on January 12 (5.30pm).

The tournament promises to be a thrilling event for cricket fans and sports lovers, with a full schedule of matches and plenty of entertainment and fan-centric activities at the historic stadium

Tickets are available at the stadium during business hours or online at www.ticketpros.co.za.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad is: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Tom Abell, Aya Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse

The full schedule of home matches is:

January 12: vs Pretoria Capitals (5.30pm)

January 16: vs MI Cape Town (5.30pm)

January 21: vs Joburg Super Kings (5.30pm)

January 22: vs Durban Super Giants (5.30pm)

January 24: vs Paarl Royals: January (1.30pm)

 

Most Read