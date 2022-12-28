Nortje assaulted by ‘Spider Cam’ and Aussie batters

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortjé had to deal with opposition of a different nature after being felled by the “Spider Cam” during day two of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Nortje was walking back to his fielding position when the camera, which is mounted and moves via a series of cables, flew too low, collecting the Kariega speedster.
The right arm quick said the low height at which the camera flies was something the players had discussed.
The consensus is that it should not be operating at head height, taking into consideration how tall players such as Marco Jansen are.
The incident happened on a day when the home team put the visiting bowling attack to the sword.
If it wasn’t the cameras hitting the SA bowlers, it was the Aussie batters.
David Warner, playing in his 100th Test, led the charge, scoring a sublime 200 to help his side rack up 386 runs for the loss of three wickets, and a lead of 197 when stumps were drawn on the second day.
Nortje and his fellow bowlers could offer little resistance in the face of the hosts’ onslaught.
“It looked like a good wicket in general. If you bowl good areas, over time you will get rewarded and they just batted really well,” the SA quick said.
“I thought they controlled the situation really well.
“They calmed it down when we were hitting our areas, and then perhaps when their guys were a bit tired, and the ball wasn’t doing much, they tried to dominate again.
“From my side, I just tried to get a breakthrough somewhere.
“My role is normally to be a bit more aggressive, bringing out the pace, to try to speed it up a bit, which was the plan and I think the boys executed their roles very well with the ball but it just didn’t go our way.”
Nortje said there were times when he thought he bowled well for little reward.
“You [keep] trying different things with the ball, a different grip, trying this and that, it is part of cricket.
“Like I said, they batted really well. We have had it in the past — hopefully, there won’t be many more times like that.”
Nortje said his goal for the day was to work on getting momentum through the crease.
“Eventually it started clicking.
“You see that the pace is up without trying too much, so you tend to push a little bit more, and you feel like you have a bit of momentum.
“Once you get the momentum, you just ride with it, you don’t fight it or force anything else.
“So I was just trying to ride the wave of momentum at that stage.
“It felt like I was in a good rhythm at the time. It’s just unfortunate that it didn’t work out.”
Nortje said conditions were quite tough and several players had suffered from cramps, including double-centurion Warner.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
